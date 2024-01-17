Yemeni Army Resolves to Continue Operations Against Israeli Ships Amid Gaza Conflict

In a significant development that escalates the complexities of the Middle Eastern geopolitical scene, the Yemeni army has declared its intention to continue operations against Israeli ships. These operations are said to persist as long as the situation they term as 'genocide' in the Gaza Strip continues. This stance by the Yemeni military reflects broader regional tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and signals a direct act of solidarity with Palestinians.

Official Stance on Maritime Operations

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Deputy Information Minister of the Houthis, Nasr al Din Amer, stated that the Yemeni army would persist in targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea for as long as the aggression against Gaza continues. Amer highlighted Iran's support for Yemen and portrayed the Yemeni people as supportive of the Houthi's actions. He reassured that navigation in the Red Sea is safe, except for ships linked to Israel.

Implications for International Maritime Security

The Yemeni army's actions and public statement hold potential implications for international maritime security. The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson announced a direct hit on a US-owned bulk carrier, Genco Picardy, as an act of support for the Palestinian people and in response to perceived American-British aggression. This move indicates a firm commitment to continue targeting perceived sources of threat in the Arabian and Red Sea.

Broader Regional Dynamics

The Yemeni military's stance and actions offer a glimpse into the broader dynamics between Israel and its neighboring countries. The US has officially designated the Ansar Allah Movement in Yemen as a global terrorist group, citing attacks on naval vessels as a key reason. In response, the movement's top official emphasized their steadfast support for the Palestinian people. This situation highlights the deep-seated tensions and complexities in the region.