Yemeni Analyst Challenges US Military’s Claim on Sana’a Radar Site

In a recent turn of events, Yemeni political analyst Hussain al-Bukhaiti has disputed the United States military’s claims about an airstrike in Sana’a, the capital city of Yemen. The US military had stated that it targeted a radar site in the city, alleged to be used for tracking ships. However, al-Bukhaiti challenges this assertion, arguing that radar sites dedicated to maritime tracking are typically located along coastal areas, not inland cities such as Sana’a.

US Military Operations in Yemen: A Context

The controversy surrounding this airstrike brings to the fore questions about the true objectives and justifications of the US military’s operations in Yemen. Since 2015, this region has been embroiled in a conflict involving various forces, including a Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels. The operations conducted by the US military in the region have become a subject of intense debate and scrutiny, primarily due to concerns around the accuracy of targets and the potential for civilian casualties.

Details of the Controversial Airstrike

According to the US military, the radar site that was targeted was being used by Houthi rebels to put commercial vessels in the Red Sea at risk. The airstrike was part of a response to a campaign of attacks on civilian vessels. Additionally, the US Navy issued a warning to American-flagged vessels to avoid areas around Yemen. The airstrike resulted in at least five deaths and six injuries, leading to expectations of a retaliation from the Houthis.

Global Involvement and Consequences

As part of the ongoing conflict, the US-led bombardment involved over 150 precision-guided munitions, including air-launched and Tomahawk missiles. The US also imposed sanctions on two firms based in Hong Kong. President Joe Biden has warned of further strikes, highlighting the escalating nature of the conflict in the region. The involvement of the UK military and the potential damage to Houthi capabilities were also mentioned, painting a picture of an increasingly complex and fraught geopolitical situation.