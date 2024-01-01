Yemen to Counteract US, UK Military Interventions Following Maritime Conflict

In an escalating maritime conflict, the Yemeni parliament has announced its determination to counteract military interventions by the US and UK in regional waters. This announcement comes in the wake of an incident where US forces targeted Yemeni naval vessels in the Red Sea. The US has confirmed the sinking of three Yemeni ships and the death of ten officers during the clash.

Yemen Accuses US of Escalating Hostilities

The Yemeni statement has accused the United States of escalating hostilities in the Arab world, particularly in relation to the Palestine conflict. This accusation is in response to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has sparked attacks on Israeli and US interests by Arab nations. The Houthi Ansarullah movement, which governs Yemen, has targeted ships associated with Israel in retaliation for violence in Gaza that has reportedly resulted in nearly 22,000 fatalities.

UK Ready to Join US-led Maritime Coalition

In light of the rising tensions, the UK has expressed readiness to join a US-led maritime coalition in the Red Sea to address what it perceives as threats from the Houthi forces. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps affirmed the UK’s willingness to engage directly with the Houthi forces, signaling potential escalation in the region.

Concerns Over the Spread of Gaza Conflict

There is growing concern among regional countries that the Gaza conflict could extend to other areas if it is not halted. The Yemeni authorities have pledged retaliation for the attacks on their ships and have warned that continued aggression would intensify their anti-Israeli actions.

As the maritime conflict continues to escalate, major shipping companies have suspended their operations in the area. The possibility of direct military strikes against the Houthis by the US and UK is being considered, with the UK potentially moving a frigate to the Red Sea to support operations. In these turbulent times, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution.