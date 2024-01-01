en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Yemen to Counteract US, UK Military Interventions Following Maritime Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Yemen to Counteract US, UK Military Interventions Following Maritime Conflict

In an escalating maritime conflict, the Yemeni parliament has announced its determination to counteract military interventions by the US and UK in regional waters. This announcement comes in the wake of an incident where US forces targeted Yemeni naval vessels in the Red Sea. The US has confirmed the sinking of three Yemeni ships and the death of ten officers during the clash.

Yemen Accuses US of Escalating Hostilities

The Yemeni statement has accused the United States of escalating hostilities in the Arab world, particularly in relation to the Palestine conflict. This accusation is in response to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has sparked attacks on Israeli and US interests by Arab nations. The Houthi Ansarullah movement, which governs Yemen, has targeted ships associated with Israel in retaliation for violence in Gaza that has reportedly resulted in nearly 22,000 fatalities.

UK Ready to Join US-led Maritime Coalition

In light of the rising tensions, the UK has expressed readiness to join a US-led maritime coalition in the Red Sea to address what it perceives as threats from the Houthi forces. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps affirmed the UK’s willingness to engage directly with the Houthi forces, signaling potential escalation in the region.

Concerns Over the Spread of Gaza Conflict

There is growing concern among regional countries that the Gaza conflict could extend to other areas if it is not halted. The Yemeni authorities have pledged retaliation for the attacks on their ships and have warned that continued aggression would intensify their anti-Israeli actions.

As the maritime conflict continues to escalate, major shipping companies have suspended their operations in the area. The possibility of direct military strikes against the Houthis by the US and UK is being considered, with the UK potentially moving a frigate to the Red Sea to support operations. In these turbulent times, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a peaceful resolution.

0
United Kingdom War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024

By Salman Khan

UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act

By BNN Correspondents

UK Intensifies Control on Semiconductor Technology Exports to China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate ...
@Football · 18 mins
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate ...
heart comment 0
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou’s Candid Comments Steal The Show

By Salman Khan

Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care

By Israel Ojoko

NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
UK Probation Service Grapples with Severe Staffing Crisis: Public Safety at Risk

By Safak Costu

UK Probation Service Grapples with Severe Staffing Crisis: Public Safety at Risk
Significant Drop in Migrant Crossings Across the English Channel in 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Significant Drop in Migrant Crossings Across the English Channel in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
37 seconds
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
49 seconds
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
1 min
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
3 mins
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
5 mins
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
6 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024
8 mins
President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation
8 mins
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation
Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts
8 mins
Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
6 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
13 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
21 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
51 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app