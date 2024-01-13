en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Yemen Protests: Sana’a Demonstrators Decry US, UK Military Actions

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Yemen Protests: Sana’a Demonstrators Decry US, UK Military Actions

Thousands of demonstrators thronged the streets of Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, echoing a powerful reverberation of disapproval against the military actions undertaken by the United States and the United Kingdom in their homeland. This public manifestation of dissent underscores the ongoing tension and intricacies of the Yemeni conflict, with the protesters’ clamor for an end to the foreign military interventions loud and clear.

Voicing Out against Military Interventions

The protesters deplored the attacks they associate with the US and UK, expressing apprehensions over the repercussions of such military ventures on the Yemeni populace. The display of resistance in Sana’a underscores the sentiment among certain Yemeni citizens and adds to the growing international calls for a peaceful resolution to the strife in Yemen.

Consequences of Foreign Military Actions

The protesters argue that the foreign military actions exacerbate the humanitarian crisis and instability in the region. The recent targeted strikes by the US and UK military against Houthi rebels in Yemen have resulted in widespread objections. The Houthi leaders denounced the airstrikes as acts of terrorism, vowing to retaliate, while the UK and US defended the airstrikes as necessary and targeted responses to Houthi aggression.

Impact on Global Shipping and Economy

The conflict’s repercussions extend beyond Yemen’s borders, impacting global shipping and business operations. The strikes have disrupted shipping routes in the Red Sea, leading to production delays for companies such as Volvo Cars. Additionally, container vessels are forced to reroute via southern Africa, incurring extra costs. The situation underscores the far-reaching consequences of military actions in conflict-ridden regions and the urgent need for peaceful resolutions.

0
International Relations War
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
12 mins ago
Canada's Prime Minister Rejects South Africa's Genocide Claim Against Israel
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, along with Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, have publicly dismissed the allegations brought forward by South Africa, stating that Israel is perpetrating genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. This statement comes amidst an ongoing case presented at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by South Africa, which has characterized the situation
Canada's Prime Minister Rejects South Africa's Genocide Claim Against Israel
China's Unwavering Pursuit of AI Development in 2024 Amidst US Restrictions
40 mins ago
China's Unwavering Pursuit of AI Development in 2024 Amidst US Restrictions
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
42 mins ago
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Global Developments Headline WSJ Weekend: Elections, Strikes, and Economic Insights
14 mins ago
Global Developments Headline WSJ Weekend: Elections, Strikes, and Economic Insights
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy in 2024
27 mins ago
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Test of Democracy in 2024
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
31 mins ago
The United Nations' Programme of Action in Question: A Look at its Efficacy and the U.S.'s Role
Latest Headlines
World News
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
41 seconds
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
42 seconds
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
50 seconds
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
1 min
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
2 mins
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
2 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
2 mins
Muslim American Groups Commemorate MLK Holiday with 'March on Washington for Gaza'
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
2 mins
Continued Mental Health Challenges and Church Controversies Mark the Transition into 2024
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
3 mins
A New Dawn in the Battle Against C. Diff Infections: FDA Approves Seres Therapeutics' Pill
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app