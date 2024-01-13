en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Yemen Promises ‘Strong and Effective’ Response to US-UK Operation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Yemen Promises ‘Strong and Effective’ Response to US-UK Operation

In the wake of a recent operation by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi rebels in Yemen, a Yemeni official has declared that their response will be ‘strong and effective.’ This statement follows a series of strikes carried out by the two Western powers on Houthi-controlled sites in response to the rebels’ unprecedented attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.

Details of the Operation

The operation, dubbed as Operation Prosperity Guardian, saw US and UK forces targeting more than a dozen Houthi sites with fighter jets and missiles. The strikes were aimed at diminishing the Houthi’s missile radar and drone capabilities, which have been used to launch attacks on commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea. It is worth noting that this is the first time the US has retaliated against the Houthis, despite previous airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

Implications of the Attacks

The Houthi attacks have had a significant impact on international shipping, damaging commercial ships and forcing shipping companies to divert their vessels. Over 2,000 ships have reportedly changed their course to avoid the Red Sea, leading to increased costs and delays in shipping. The US Navy has issued a warning to American vessels to stay out of areas around Yemen, signaling the severity of the situation.

Yemen’s Promised Response

While the specific measures or strategies that Yemen intends to employ in its promised response are yet unknown, the situation underscores the ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical landscape in the region. Yemen has been embroiled in a protracted conflict involving various domestic and international actors, leading to significant humanitarian issues, including displacement, famine, and widespread destruction. The declaration of a ‘strong and effective’ response indicates that the cycle of conflict and retaliation is far from over.

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
48 seconds ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, slated for Monday, January 15, are setting the stage for an intense showdown amongst television’s finest. With the highest voter participation in Emmy history, the anticipation is palpable, with predictions and potential winners being the talk of the town. The Spotlight on Succession and More The acclaimed series ‘Succession’ takes
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: The Stage is Set for an Epic Showdown
Google Veteran Kevin Bourrillion Laid Off Amid Company's Job Cuts
5 mins ago
Google Veteran Kevin Bourrillion Laid Off Amid Company's Job Cuts
Marlborough vs Geha: A Legal Battle Over Breach of Contract and Unjust Enrichment
6 mins ago
Marlborough vs Geha: A Legal Battle Over Breach of Contract and Unjust Enrichment
South Africa Invokes Genocide Convention Against Israel: A Historic Stand in International Relations
3 mins ago
South Africa Invokes Genocide Convention Against Israel: A Historic Stand in International Relations
From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme
4 mins ago
From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme
Khloe Kardashian's Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy
5 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian's Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
27 seconds
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
41 seconds
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
46 seconds
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
2 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
3 mins
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
4 mins
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
5 mins
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
6 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
6 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app