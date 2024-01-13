Yemen Promises ‘Strong and Effective’ Response to US-UK Operation

In the wake of a recent operation by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi rebels in Yemen, a Yemeni official has declared that their response will be ‘strong and effective.’ This statement follows a series of strikes carried out by the two Western powers on Houthi-controlled sites in response to the rebels’ unprecedented attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea.

Details of the Operation

The operation, dubbed as Operation Prosperity Guardian, saw US and UK forces targeting more than a dozen Houthi sites with fighter jets and missiles. The strikes were aimed at diminishing the Houthi’s missile radar and drone capabilities, which have been used to launch attacks on commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea. It is worth noting that this is the first time the US has retaliated against the Houthis, despite previous airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

Implications of the Attacks

The Houthi attacks have had a significant impact on international shipping, damaging commercial ships and forcing shipping companies to divert their vessels. Over 2,000 ships have reportedly changed their course to avoid the Red Sea, leading to increased costs and delays in shipping. The US Navy has issued a warning to American vessels to stay out of areas around Yemen, signaling the severity of the situation.

Yemen’s Promised Response

While the specific measures or strategies that Yemen intends to employ in its promised response are yet unknown, the situation underscores the ongoing tensions and complex geopolitical landscape in the region. Yemen has been embroiled in a protracted conflict involving various domestic and international actors, leading to significant humanitarian issues, including displacement, famine, and widespread destruction. The declaration of a ‘strong and effective’ response indicates that the cycle of conflict and retaliation is far from over.