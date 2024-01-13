en English
War

Yemen in Crisis: The Case for Military Action Against the Houthis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Yemen in Crisis: The Case for Military Action Against the Houthis

In an intricate web of sectarian divisions, regional power struggles, and international interests, Yemen finds itself embroiled in a devastating conflict. The key player in this conflict is the Houthi rebel group, adherents of a branch of Shia Islam known as Zaidism. The Houthis have taken control over significant parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and their actions have led to a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions.

Houthi Takeover and the International Response

The Houthis, a potent political and military organization, overthrew Yemen’s internationally recognized government in 2014, leading to years of insurgency and political unrest. The US and UK, in response to escalating attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, launched air and naval strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen. This decision was taken without prior parliamentary approval, sparking a debate about the constitutional role of Parliament in approving military action and the legal position of the UK Government.

Consequences of Military Action

The strikes, which targeted 73 sites and resulted in at least five casualties, were seen as an attempt to contain the conflict and deter further attacks. However, the escalation in the Red Sea and growing US military involvement has raised fears of a larger regional conflict. The strikes aimed to degrade the Houthi’s capabilities, including their command and control nodes, munition depots, launching systems, and air defense radar systems. This military action has also impacted international shipping routes, with hundreds of ships diverting their journeys to avoid the area.

A Dire Situation and a Call for Intervention

Despite the unattractiveness of military action, there seems to be no option left but to strike the Houthis in order to restore international law and order. The Yemeni population is suffering from famine, disease, and the destruction of their country. A military intervention, possibly led by an international coalition, may be necessary to break the stalemate and address the lawlessness caused by the Houthi takeover. Yet, the threat looms that the US and UK action could prolong or escalate the situation with the Houthis rather than shutting it down. As the world watches, the future of Yemen remains uncertain and fraught with challenges.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

