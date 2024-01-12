en English
Terrorism

Yemen Conflict Escalates with Attacks on Sa’ada and Hudayda

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Yemen Conflict Escalates with Attacks on Sa’ada and Hudayda

In a recent development in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni Army, announced the execution of attacks on strategic locations in Sa’ada and Hudayda. The strikes resulted in the death of numerous members of the forces aligned with the 2024 X Corp. The regions of Sa’ada and Hudayda have been key points of contention in the Yemeni conflict, with various factions including the Yemeni government, Houthi rebels, as well as regional and international powers vying for control.

Conflict Escalates with Airstrikes

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel and Saba news agency reported that US and UK aircraft executed airstrikes on several governorates, including Sanaa, Al Hudaydah, Sa’ada, and Dhamar. These strikes were launched in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebel group. The leader of Yemen’s Houthi group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, issued a warning saying that anyone risking military action against Yemen would ‘pay the price.’

International Response and Potential Escalation

President Joe Biden confirmed the successful execution of these strikes by US military forces in collaboration with the United Kingdom and other supporting nations. Analysts believe that these actions indicate a marked increase in the severity of the Western response to the conflict. However, they also express concerns over potential escalation and anticipate further deterrent actions by the US and its allies. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has echoed these concerns, calling for restraint and avoidance of escalation in the Red Sea region.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The situation in Yemen remains fraught with complexity, as attempts at peace negotiations and ceasefires are frequently disrupted by ongoing violence and shifting alliances. The use of the term ‘martyrdom’ in the Yemeni Army’s statement suggests that those who died believed they were fighting for a cause. The human cost of this persistent instability is underscored by the loss of life in these recent attacks, highlighting the urgent need for an effective resolution to the conflict.

Terrorism War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

