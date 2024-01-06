Yemen Announces Establishment of State Security Council and Restructuring of Security Apparatus

In a critical move towards restructuring Yemen’s security landscape, Rashad Al-Alimi, the President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), has announced the establishment of a new State Security Council. The announcement came following a strategic meeting with PLC members in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This significant development sets the tone for a more unified and effective intelligence apparatus in the nation, as Yemen grapples with political turmoil and security challenges.

Consolidation of Security Agencies

The new Council’s headquarters will be established in Aden, Yemen’s interim capital, with provisions for further expansion into various provinces. A key highlight of the restructuring is the merger of the National Security and Political Security agencies into a single unified body. This move aims to streamline the country’s intelligence operations and enhance its efficiency in dealing with security threats.

Establishment of an Independent Counter-Terrorism Agency

In addition to the formation of the State Security Council, an independent counter-terrorism agency will also be established. This agency, which will operate under its own budget, will be overseen by the Supreme Security Committee. Its primary function will be to collaborate with the State Security Council and judicial authorities on issues pertaining to terror suspects and confiscated items related to its tasks.

Aligning with Human Rights and Constitutional Mandates

The new Council will function under the direct supervision of the head of the PLC and will be responsible for implementing the directives as stipulated in the republican decision. The mandates of this decision call for the existing security agencies to be integrated within six months. Furthermore, it also prescribes that the Council’s operations must be in line with political pluralism, public freedoms, and human rights – echoing the principles enshrined in the constitution.

The organizational regulations for the Council and the new counter-terrorism agency will be developed based on recommendations from the integration committee formed by the PLC. This move marks a significant step towards revamping the nation’s security apparatus and confronting the escalating threats within Yemen.