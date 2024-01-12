en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

Yampil: The War Survivor Bear Finds a New Home in Scotland

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Yampil: The War Survivor Bear Finds a New Home in Scotland

An Asiatic black bear, christened Yampil, has emerged as a beacon of survival amidst the horrors of war. Yampil, a survivor of the war in Ukraine, has now found a new home at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, West Lothian, Scotland. His journey from an abandoned zoo in the war-torn village of Yampil, Ukraine, to a sanctuary in Scotland symbolizes resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Surviving the Ravages of War

Yampil’s story began in July 2022, when Ukrainian soldiers stumbled upon him in an abandoned zoo in his namesake village. The village had borne the brunt of the Russian invasion that had commenced five months earlier. Of the approximately 200 animals that once inhabited the zoo, Yampil was among the few that survived. The war that displaced over 13 million Ukrainians also left countless animals to fend for themselves.

Rescue and Relocation

The Belgian animal welfare charity, Natuurhulpcentrum, rescued Yampil from the brink of death. Found in a dire state with a shell having detonated nearby, he was believed to be just days away from death. His physical condition was a stark reminder of the war’s devastating impact on the innocent. However, his mental health might bear the deeper scars of war. Specialists have suggested that Yampil could suffer from mental health issues akin to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to the trauma endured.

A New Home and Hope

Upon his arrival at Five Sisters Zoo, Yampil was placed in a temporary enclosure for recovery and potential hibernation. This zoo, known for its experience in rescuing bears, is now canvassing support and raising funds to construct a special enclosure tailored to Yampil’s needs. The fundraising target stands at £200,000 for Yampil’s new domicile, maintenance, and upkeep, of which £60,000 has already been raised. With the ongoing support of the community, the zoo is hopeful of providing Yampil with a peaceful habitat, recuperation, and a life far removed from the horrors of war.

0
Ukraine War
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ukraine

See more
1 hour ago
Switzerland Donates Decommissioned Trams to Ukraine in Support
In an extraordinary move of solidarity, Switzerland is bolstering public transportation in Ukraine, a country grappling with ongoing conflict. This support comes as Switzerland donates decommissioned yet fully functional trams to Ukrainian cities in a bid to enhance their public transport systems. The cities of Lviv and Vinnytsia are the beneficiaries of this generous act.
Switzerland Donates Decommissioned Trams to Ukraine in Support
Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Plan: A Beacon of Hope Amidst War
3 hours ago
Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Plan: A Beacon of Hope Amidst War
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
3 hours ago
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Military Engineers Clear Obstacles in Kupyansk, Penetrate Enemy Fortifications
1 hour ago
Military Engineers Clear Obstacles in Kupyansk, Penetrate Enemy Fortifications
Ukraine to Unveil Peace Plan Amid War Uncertainties at Davos Summit
1 hour ago
Ukraine to Unveil Peace Plan Amid War Uncertainties at Davos Summit
U.S. Halts Military Assistance to Ukraine; Zelenskyy Highlights Global Freedom at Stake
1 hour ago
U.S. Halts Military Assistance to Ukraine; Zelenskyy Highlights Global Freedom at Stake
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
8 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
10 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
32 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
52 seconds
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
54 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
57 seconds
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
1 min
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
1 min
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
1 min
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
54 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app