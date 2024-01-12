Yampil: The War Survivor Bear Finds a New Home in Scotland

An Asiatic black bear, christened Yampil, has emerged as a beacon of survival amidst the horrors of war. Yampil, a survivor of the war in Ukraine, has now found a new home at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, West Lothian, Scotland. His journey from an abandoned zoo in the war-torn village of Yampil, Ukraine, to a sanctuary in Scotland symbolizes resilience in the face of overwhelming adversity.

Surviving the Ravages of War

Yampil’s story began in July 2022, when Ukrainian soldiers stumbled upon him in an abandoned zoo in his namesake village. The village had borne the brunt of the Russian invasion that had commenced five months earlier. Of the approximately 200 animals that once inhabited the zoo, Yampil was among the few that survived. The war that displaced over 13 million Ukrainians also left countless animals to fend for themselves.

Rescue and Relocation

The Belgian animal welfare charity, Natuurhulpcentrum, rescued Yampil from the brink of death. Found in a dire state with a shell having detonated nearby, he was believed to be just days away from death. His physical condition was a stark reminder of the war’s devastating impact on the innocent. However, his mental health might bear the deeper scars of war. Specialists have suggested that Yampil could suffer from mental health issues akin to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to the trauma endured.

A New Home and Hope

Upon his arrival at Five Sisters Zoo, Yampil was placed in a temporary enclosure for recovery and potential hibernation. This zoo, known for its experience in rescuing bears, is now canvassing support and raising funds to construct a special enclosure tailored to Yampil’s needs. The fundraising target stands at £200,000 for Yampil’s new domicile, maintenance, and upkeep, of which £60,000 has already been raised. With the ongoing support of the community, the zoo is hopeful of providing Yampil with a peaceful habitat, recuperation, and a life far removed from the horrors of war.