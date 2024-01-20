Women Soldiers Break Barriers in Israeli Military Amid Gaza Conflict

In a groundbreaking shift, Israeli women are increasingly stepping into combat roles in the military, a trend brought into sharp focus in the recent ground offensive in Gaza. The ongoing conflict with Hamas militants, which erupted with attacks on southern Israel on October 7, has been a catalyst for this change in military attitudes towards female soldiers.

Women Soldiers Proving Their Mettle

Young women like 21-year-old Marom have served in combat positions in Gaza, challenging traditional views of the Israeli military's approach to women in active combat. Despite initial reservations, these women soldiers have not only found acceptance but are demonstrating their competence in fighting roles.

The Gaza Conflict: A Tale of Tragedy and Valor

The conflict has tragically led to significant casualties. Israeli air and ground offensives have claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, the majority being civilians, including women, children, and adolescents. On the Israeli side, 194 troop deaths have been reported, including a woman soldier, Noa Marciano, who was tragically taken hostage and later killed in an Israeli strike.

The Growth of Women in Combat Roles

The number of women in combat roles has seen a significant surge over the years. From 2013 to 2017, there was a staggering 350 percent increase, and by 2022, women made up 17 percent of the fighting force. The role of women in the military dates back to the pre-establishment era of Israel, with their roles evolving from traditional positions to serving in nearly all units, including combat units.

The Impact of the Gaza Conflict on Female Soldiers

The war in Gaza has brought renewed attention to women serving in combat. Soldiers like Marom have noted an increased interest among young women in joining the army. Despite the ongoing turmoil, Marom, like her fellow soldiers, refrains from discussing post-war plans, focusing instead on the belief that Israel will emerge victorious.