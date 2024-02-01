Reports emerging from the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., paint a chilling picture of religious persecution in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022. A host of Ukrainian officials and church sources have detailed an extensive campaign of persecution perpetrated by Russian soldiers and occupation officials.

Verified Acts of Persecution

According to Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, there have been 76 verified acts of religious persecution, including the killing or capture of at least 29 clerics or religious leaders. However, the real numbers are feared to be much higher. The persecution has targeted a wide range of religious communities, including Evangelical Christians from Baptist, Pentecostal, and Seventh-day Adventist denominations.

Tactics of Persecution

The tactics employed by Russian forces are horrifying and range from arbitrary detentions to rape, torture, and threats of execution. Russian forces have also reportedly destroyed over 600 religious buildings. The aim, it appears, is to destroy the Ukrainian national identity by eliminating its religious and democratic values.

The Role of the Russian Orthodox Church

The Russian Orthodox Church, under the leadership of Patriarch Kirill, has been implicated in supporting these aggressive persecutions. Religious figures outside the church are deemed enemy agents by the occupation forces. The Ukrainian officials insist that restoration of religious freedom can only be achieved with the liberation of the occupied territories and the end of the Russian occupation.

Ukrainian security agents have been conducting counterintelligence operations at cathedrals and monasteries of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, suspecting them of pro-Russian activities. The Security Service of Ukraine alleges the religious institutions were being used as instruments of Russian influence and conducted raids to exclude the use of religious communities as cells of the Russian world. Despite these allegations being protested by the UOC as unfounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has affirmed his government's commitment to measures ensuring Ukraine’s spiritual independence from Russia.