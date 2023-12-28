en English
Russia

Vovchansk Under Siege: Russian Military Aggression Continues in Kharkiv Oblast

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:52 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
Vovchansk Under Siege: Russian Military Aggression Continues in Kharkiv Oblast

In a tragic dawn assault on December 28, the town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Oblast became the latest victim of Russian military aggression. The attack, which may have deployed multiple-launch rocket systems, claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman and left a 63-year-old woman injured.

This brutal incident is a stark reminder of the reality of the ongoing conflict, with Vovchansk, a town situated a mere 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and close to the Russian border, facing frequent bombardments.

The Unrelenting Siege of Vovchansk

Once a peaceful town of approximately 17,500 residents, Vovchansk now finds itself in the crosshairs of the conflict. The town’s proximity to the front lines has made it a regular target for Russian forces. The morning attack on December 28, which ignited a vehicle, adds to the tally of assaults that have become a part of the town’s daily life.

A Broader Picture of Conflict

But the assault on Vovchansk is not an isolated incident. The Russian military’s relentless aggression extends beyond the boundaries of this town. Attacks on settlements in the Kharkiv region near the Russian border have become a grim norm, painting a picture of unending hostilities.

Continual Attacks and Casualties

On the same day, the Russian army also shelled residential areas and a medical facility in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, resulting in another fatality and six injuries. Over the course of just one day, the Russian military launched 80 attacks and 404 shells on Kherson Oblast. Meanwhile, in Donetsk Oblast, two more people were injured in the towns of Avdiivka and Pereyizne.

In a worrying escalation of the conflict, Russian forces unleashed eight Shahed UAV drones on Ukraine overnight on December 28. Seven of these were shot down by Ukraine’s Air Defences systems, but the attack underscores Russia’s commitment to its full-scale invasion, which has seen approximately 7,400 missiles and 3,700 Shahed attack drones launched at Ukrainian targets over the past 22 months.

Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

