International Relations

Violent Clashes in Syria and Unexpected Blow to Hamas Leadership

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Violent Clashes in Syria and Unexpected Blow to Hamas Leadership

Tense moments unfolded in the Syrian desert of Al-Tabni, a region located approximately 450 kilometers northeast of the capital city, Damascus, as violent conflicts ignited between Syrian army units, who were backed by the National Defense Force, and radical insurgents. The skirmish, which extended for several hours, resulted in the Syrian forces eliminating a significant number of terrorists, while others fled into the remote expanses of the desert.

The Persistent Struggle

Since 2011, Syria has grappled with a devastating conflict. Despite the combined efforts of the Syrian army, along with Russia and Iran, to reclaim the majority of the nation’s territory from radical groups, isolated attacks persist. The Syrian government places the blame for these incidents squarely on foreign-supported factions, accusing them of attempts to destabilize the country.

An Unexpected Blow

In a closely related incident, a drone strike attributed to Israel led to the death of Saleh al Arouri, the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau. The attack also claimed the lives of six others, including two commanders from the military wing of Hamas. This operation is seen as a significant setback for Hamas, marking the first time the movement’s leaders in exile have been targeted.

The Ripple Effect

Al Arouri’s assassination reverberates in the history of Hamas. He was a respected figure actively engaged in reconciliation efforts between Palestinian factions. The strike also serves as a stern warning to Hezbollah, as it targeted their stronghold in Beirut, a first since the 2006 Lebanon war. Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has retorted with a firm statement that the movement will remain undefeated, suggesting that the assassination has only fueled the resistance movement’s resolve and determination.

In the wake of these developments, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide caution advisory, citing increased tensions and the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, and violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests. The advisory places Syria among the 10% of countries with a Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ status, due to the prevalent threats of crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

