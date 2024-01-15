en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Violence Unfolds in Gaza City Amidst Food Aid Distribution; Global News Roundup

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Violence Unfolds in Gaza City Amidst Food Aid Distribution; Global News Roundup

In a harrowing scene in Gaza City’s Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, thousands of Palestinians seeking food aid were caught in a violent outbreak when the Israeli army reportedly opened fire. The incident on Rashid Street led to a stampede, leaving several individuals with fractures and bruises. This unsettling incident was recorded by an Anadolu correspondent at the scene.

The Aftermath of a 100-Day War

The Israel-Hamas clash, now being deemed the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive of its kind, erupted on October 7. A deadly attack by Hamas in southern Israel ignited a ceaseless barrage of airstrikes and a ground offensive against the Gaza Strip. The conflict’s toll continues to rise, with over 23,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza, plus more than 1,200 fatalities in Israel and 347 deaths in the West Bank. The civilian death toll remains uncertain, with women and minors believed to comprise nearly two-thirds of those perished.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with a significant percentage of buildings damaged or destroyed, hospitals barely functioning, and a vast number of Palestinians facing starvation. The conflict has also resulted in injuries, displacement, hostages, and launched munitions.

Global Repercussions

Protests and rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people have emerged worldwide. The conflict has even escalated to involve Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran-supported militias in Iraq and Syria. Amidst this, the International Court of Justice is hearing allegations of genocide against Israel by South Africa.

Healthcare Crisis Amidst Conflict

The World Health Organization reports that only 15 of the territories’ 36 hospitals are still partially functional. The main hospital in central Gaza has been rendered non-operational due to fuel scarcity. Over 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and humanitarian missions have been disrupted by Israel’s constraints and denials.

In other news, Egypt secured a 2-2 draw against Mozambique with a late penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations. A capsule has also arrived in Florida that will carry Turkey’s first would-be space traveler. The Australian Open is set to commence in Melbourne while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on his fourth Middle East tour.

0
Africa International Relations War
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
60 mins ago
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Victor Osimhen, the pride of Nigerian football and cornerstone of the Italian club SSC Napoli, delivered an unforgettable performance on the continental stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His first-ever AFCON goal, scored against Equatorial Guinea, has become a beacon of hope for his nation’s pursuit of the championship and a glorious milestone
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
1 hour ago
AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Cape Verde Triumphs Over Ghana in a Strategic Encounter
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
1 hour ago
Ghana's Black Stars: A Quest for Glory at AFCON 2023
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety
1 hour ago
SADC Truck Drivers Association Calls for Government Intervention for Safety
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
1 hour ago
Ghana Gears Up for AFCON 2023: Unyielding Spirit Amid Challenges
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
1 hour ago
Ghana's Black Stars Eye Crucial Victory in AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party
16 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
54 seconds
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
4 mins
South Africa vs. Israel at ICJ: A Landmark Case Under the Genocide Convention
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
6 mins
Venezuela's Leftist Rift: Communist Party Denounces Chavismo's Expulsion Plot
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
6 mins
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
7 mins
Tottenham Secures 2-2 Draw Against Manchester United in Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
9 mins
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
9 mins
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
10 mins
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
24 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
48 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
52 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app