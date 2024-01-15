Violence Unfolds in Gaza City Amidst Food Aid Distribution; Global News Roundup

In a harrowing scene in Gaza City’s Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, thousands of Palestinians seeking food aid were caught in a violent outbreak when the Israeli army reportedly opened fire. The incident on Rashid Street led to a stampede, leaving several individuals with fractures and bruises. This unsettling incident was recorded by an Anadolu correspondent at the scene.

The Aftermath of a 100-Day War

The Israel-Hamas clash, now being deemed the longest, bloodiest, and most destructive of its kind, erupted on October 7. A deadly attack by Hamas in southern Israel ignited a ceaseless barrage of airstrikes and a ground offensive against the Gaza Strip. The conflict’s toll continues to rise, with over 23,843 Palestinians killed in Gaza, plus more than 1,200 fatalities in Israel and 347 deaths in the West Bank. The civilian death toll remains uncertain, with women and minors believed to comprise nearly two-thirds of those perished.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with a significant percentage of buildings damaged or destroyed, hospitals barely functioning, and a vast number of Palestinians facing starvation. The conflict has also resulted in injuries, displacement, hostages, and launched munitions.

Global Repercussions

Protests and rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people have emerged worldwide. The conflict has even escalated to involve Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran-supported militias in Iraq and Syria. Amidst this, the International Court of Justice is hearing allegations of genocide against Israel by South Africa.

Healthcare Crisis Amidst Conflict

The World Health Organization reports that only 15 of the territories’ 36 hospitals are still partially functional. The main hospital in central Gaza has been rendered non-operational due to fuel scarcity. Over 85% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and humanitarian missions have been disrupted by Israel’s constraints and denials.

