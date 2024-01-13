en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Venezuela Condemns US and UK Military Actions in Yemen

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Venezuela Condemns US and UK Military Actions in Yemen

In a bold move aligning with its long-standing principles, the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro, has publicly criticized the military activities of the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen. The Foreign Ministry of Venezuela has issued a statement expressing strong disapproval of the bombings that have wreaked havoc in Yemen, causing countless casualties and widespread destruction.

Venezuela’s Position

Through this statement, Venezuela reiterates its stance on the sanctity of nations’ sovereignty, emphasizing the need to resolve disputes through peaceful means. It demands an immediate end to the hostilities and advocates for dialogue as the avenue to secure peace. Rooted in its foreign policy principles, the Venezuelan government’s condemnation underscores its commitment to solidarity with other nations and non-interference in states’ internal affairs.

Historical Consistency

This public denouncement is in line with Venezuela’s historical support for anti-imperialist and anti-colonial movements. It also highlights its opposition to military interventions by foreign powers. The Venezuelan government is calling for international pressure to restore legality and justice in the region, thereby preventing an escalation of the conflict.

Details on the Conflict

The article provides detailed information about the US and UK military operations in Yemen, including their specific targets, reactions from regional actors, and the potential geopolitical repercussions. It underscores the risk of the conflict expanding and implicates Iran’s involvement in the situation.

0
International Relations Venezuela War
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
12 mins ago
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
Elementary school principal, Darrin Johnson from Utah, recently voiced the significance of mutual understanding in consolidating friendships and connections. Johnson is currently in China, accompanied by a delegation from Utah, with an overarching aim of fostering a deeper comprehension and cooperation between the two regions. These intercultural exchanges hold paramount importance in developing robust cross-cultural
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
48 mins ago
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
49 mins ago
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
19 mins ago
Davos 2024: A Global Platform for Net Zero Emissions
Uganda's Preparation for 2024 NAM Summit: An Inside Look
21 mins ago
Uganda's Preparation for 2024 NAM Summit: An Inside Look
Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te Will Now Have to Navigate the Turbulence of China Relations
35 mins ago
Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te Will Now Have to Navigate the Turbulence of China Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
9 seconds
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
27 seconds
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
1 min
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
1 min
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
1 min
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
2 mins
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
2 mins
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
2 mins
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
3 mins
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
34 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
46 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app