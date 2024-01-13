Venezuela Condemns US and UK Military Actions in Yemen

In a bold move aligning with its long-standing principles, the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro, has publicly criticized the military activities of the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen. The Foreign Ministry of Venezuela has issued a statement expressing strong disapproval of the bombings that have wreaked havoc in Yemen, causing countless casualties and widespread destruction.

Venezuela’s Position

Through this statement, Venezuela reiterates its stance on the sanctity of nations’ sovereignty, emphasizing the need to resolve disputes through peaceful means. It demands an immediate end to the hostilities and advocates for dialogue as the avenue to secure peace. Rooted in its foreign policy principles, the Venezuelan government’s condemnation underscores its commitment to solidarity with other nations and non-interference in states’ internal affairs.

Historical Consistency

This public denouncement is in line with Venezuela’s historical support for anti-imperialist and anti-colonial movements. It also highlights its opposition to military interventions by foreign powers. The Venezuelan government is calling for international pressure to restore legality and justice in the region, thereby preventing an escalation of the conflict.

Details on the Conflict

The article provides detailed information about the US and UK military operations in Yemen, including their specific targets, reactions from regional actors, and the potential geopolitical repercussions. It underscores the risk of the conflict expanding and implicates Iran’s involvement in the situation.