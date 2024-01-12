en English
United Kingdom

US, UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Attacks

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
US, UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Red Sea Attacks

Breaking the tranquility of the early dawn, the United States and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes on Houthi rebel strongholds in Yemen on Friday. This decisive move is a response to the Houthi’s escalating attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, a critical artery in the lifeblood of global commerce.

A Strategic Offensive

The attacks, executed with the precision of fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, targeted 16 key Houthi locations across Yemen. These included an airbase, airports, and a military camp, crippling 60 targets with over 100 meticulously guided munitions. The intention was clear: to disrupt the Houthi’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities.

Leaders Stand Firm

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in parallel, justified these strikes as a defensive action necessary to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. This shared standpoint was echoed in a joint statement issued by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, who expressed a unified goal to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, while also warning of a readiness to respond against continued threats.

The Houthi Response

The Houthis, however, have denounced the airstrikes as unjustified aggression, vowing to continue their attacks on Israeli-linked shipping. This ongoing defiance raises concerns about a potential broader conflict in the Middle East, involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran and its regional proxies.

Global Impact

These actions, while localized, cast a long shadow across the world, causing a rise in oil prices and unsettling global economies. The Red Sea, a key international trade route, is vital not only for Israel but also for other nations relying on the free passage of goods.

This situation underscores the complex dynamics of regional politics, with the civil war in Yemen serving as a stage for larger geopolitical tensions. As the world watches with bated breath, it remains to be seen how this multinational chess game will unfold, shaping not only the future of Yemen but also the delicate balance of power in the Middle East.

United Kingdom United States War
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

United Kingdom

