US, UK and Allies Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Retaliation to Protect International Maritime Interests

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
US, UK and Allies Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Retaliation to Protect International Maritime Interests

In a decisive move to safeguard international maritime interests, the United States, Britain, and their global allies launched military strikes against more than a dozen targets across Yemen. These targets, controlled by the pesky Iranian-backed Houthi militia, were reticently silenced as a response to the Houthi’s escalating drone and missile attacks on commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

Military Strikes: A Necessary Retaliation

These assaults had been ramped up since November, coinciding ominously with the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite stern warnings from the Biden administration and its international allies, the Houthis continued their disruptive assault, prompting the retaliatory action. The precision strikes spearheaded by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, targeted radar, missile, drone launch sites, and weapons storage areas.

President Joe Biden approved these strikes, stating that they were a clear message to the world that the United States and its partners would not tolerate attacks on their personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in critical commercial routes.

Global Support and Houthi Threats

The Netherlands, Australia, Canada, and Bahrain are expected to join the effort, providing logistics, intelligence, and other crucial support. However, this show of international unity has not deterred the Houthi militia. Their leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, threatened a fierce response, signalling a potential for further escalation.

While this robust response is seen as necessary by many, some American allies, like Qatar and Oman, have expressed apprehensions about the potential for the conflict to expand further. They fear the involvement of other Iranian proxies and a consequent broader regional conflict.

Conflict: A Larger Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict in Yemen, which is being described as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, has been further complicated by the persistent Houthi attacks. The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution condemning these attacks and implicitly laid blame on Iran as the weapons supplier to the Houthis. The Biden administration’s past reluctance to retaliate was driven by concerns about disrupting the fragile truce in Yemen and triggering a wider conflict. However, the escalating Houthi aggression has made it clear that a response was necessary.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

