US Strikes Yemen’s Capital, Sanaa: A New Chapter in an Ongoing Conflict

On a wave of international tension, the United States has launched another military strike on Sanaa, the capital city of war-torn Yemen. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy, aiming to counter the influence of the Houthi rebels, a group reportedly backed by Iran, and to support the Yemeni government caught in a tangled web of a civil unrest since 2014.

A Series of Attacks and Counter-Attacks

The strike is a response to the Houthi’s relentless assaults on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, disrupting regional maritime traffic. The US, in partnership with Britain, launched multiple waves of precision strikes targeting over 60 Houthi positions, including command and control nodes, munitions depots, and production facilities.

Employing more than 150 precision-guided munitions, including Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles, these strikes have aimed to degrade the Houthi’s capabilities to launch further attacks. This operation, known as Operation Prosperity Guardian, was designed to safeguard ships from the Houthi’s attacks. New sanctions have also been imposed on entities funding the Houthis and their Iranian backers, indicating an extensive, multi-pronged approach to this conflict.

The Impact on Civilians and a Dire Humanitarian Situation

The continued military involvement in the region by the US has raised questions about the effectiveness of such interventions in resolving the conflict and the subsequent impact on the civilian population. The Saudi-led, US-backed war in Yemen has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, with over 150,000 people killed, widespread famine, disease outbreaks, and a massive displacement of people.

The recent airstrikes have also resulted in civilian casualties, with at least five people killed and six wounded. The US Navy has issued a warning for American flagged vessels to avoid areas around Yemen for the next 72 hours, illustrating the volatile situation.

The Houthis’ Response and the Prospect of a Wider Conflict

In the face of these attacks, the Houthi movement’s Supreme Political Council has vowed to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. This defiance raises the possibility of an escalating conflict. The US expects the Houthis to retaliate, potentially sparking a wider conflict in the region.

The Biden administration is considering redesignating the Houthis as a terrorist organization, indicating a possible shift in the US’s approach to the conflict. Yet, the persistence of the conflict, the dire humanitarian situation, and the potential for further escalation continue to create an uncertain future for Yemen.