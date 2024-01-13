en English
US Strikes Again in Sanaa, Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
In the early hours of the day, the United States launched another military strike in Sanaa, the capital city of Yemen. The offensive, part of a series of ongoing operations, targets groups perceived as threats to American interests and security. Sanaa has recurrently been the focus of such strikes due to the prevalent presence of organizations deemed terrorist or insurgent groups by the U.S.

Strikes in Retaliation

American forces executed the airstrike on a Houthi-controlled site in Yemen, deploying Tomahawk missiles. This operation followed a series of strikes by the U.S. and the U.K. on multiple targets, a response to the Houthi’s persistent assault on shipping vessels in the Red Sea. The strikes zeroed in on command and control nodes, munitions depots, launch systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. Despite the strikes, the Houthi movement’s Supreme Political Council pledged to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Further Consequences

The United States did not hesitate to conduct an additional strike against Houthi positions in Yemen to protect shipping in the Red Sea. The action was a direct response to previous strikes by the US and British militaries in retaliation for disruptive Houthi attacks on shipping. Deemed successful, the strikes degraded Houthi capabilities, and the US warned of further consequences if attacks persisted. New sanctions were imposed on companies funding the Houthis and their Iranian backers. The US and allies had previously issued warnings to the Houthis, and a UN resolution called for an immediate halt to the attacks.

Escalating Tensions

Further intensifying the situation, the United States conducted an additional military strike in Yemen. The strike aimed at a radar site in response to the Houthi movement’s attacks on maritime vessels. The Houthi movement threatened a strong response, raising concerns about the spread of conflict in the Middle East. The Pentagon stated that the strikes had a positive effect on degrading the Houthi’s ability to threaten shipping. President Joe Biden warned of additional strikes if the attacks on merchant and military vessels continue. The situation has also led to concerns about supply chain disruption and inflation due to the forced rerouting of commercial ships. The conflict has also drawn in Iran, with accusations of Tehran providing military capabilities to the Houthi group.

United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

