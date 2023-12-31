en English
US Navy Helicopters Engage Houthi Rebels Off Yemen Coast

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:18 pm EST
US Navy Helicopters Engage Houthi Rebels Off Yemen Coast

In a significant escalation of tensions off Yemen’s coast, US Navy helicopters engaged in a defensive action against Iran-backed Houthi rebels attempting to attack a commercial cargo ship. This confrontation resulted in the sinking of three rebel boats and the death of 10 Houthi fighters, according to sources from Yemen.

Unfolding Confrontation

The incident began when a distress call was issued by the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged, Danish-owned container ship, reporting an attack by Houthi rebels. Four small boats had reportedly come within 20 meters of the vast vessel, firing upon it. In response, the US Navy dispatched helicopters from the USS Gravely and Laboon destroyers. The helicopters returned fire in self-defense, sinking three of the four rebel vessels.

The Red Sea: A Contested Maritime Gateway

The Red Sea is a crucial transit route carrying up to 12% of global trade. It has been the scene of repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping, with this incident marking the 23rd such attack since November 19. These continuous assaults have endangered the vital shipping lane and triggered the suspension of operations by several shipping lines and oil major BP in the area.

US’ Role in Ensuring Maritime Security

In response to the escalating threat, the US set up a multinational naval task force to protect the shipping lane from Houthi attacks. This task force includes nations like Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands, and the UK. The recent confrontation underscores the US military’s active involvement in defending commercial shipping and maintaining regional stability.

Escalating Regional Tensions

The deadly clash in the Red Sea comes as regional tensions continue to spike, with US forces also coming under fire from other Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, Israel has been engaging in cross-border fire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon. The constant conflict paints a worrying picture of escalating regional instability, with commercial shipping becoming a frontline in the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

