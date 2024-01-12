en English
US Navy Battles Houthi Threats to Red Sea Shipping

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
US Navy Battles Houthi Threats to Red Sea Shipping

The dangerous waters of the Red Sea, a pivotal commercial shipping lane, have become a contested battleground between the Houthi rebels of Yemen and international naval forces. The escalation of attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial vessels has led to a surge of concern over maritime security in this globally significant zone.

US Navy Intercepts Houthi Fire

A critical incident occurred on Sunday, 17 December 2023, where a US Navy destroyer was forced to launch missiles in response to an attack from the Houthi group. This action was necessitated by a stark 500% increase in Houthi attacks in the Red Sea between November and December. The footage of this interception, released by the US military, serves as a stark testament to the ongoing efforts to protect international shipping routes from such hostile activities.

The Wider Impact of Houthi Aggression

The Houthi’s aggression does not merely pose a military threat. Major shipping companies have had to cease sailing in the region, leading to a devastating 10-fold rise in insurance costs. This disruption has profound implications for global commerce, placing an additional financial burden on an already strained international economy.

International Response and Operation Prosperity Guardian

The response to these threats isn’t solely American. The United Kingdom’s naval forces have also launched air strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, including in the Red Sea port stronghold. These actions are part of the broader Operation Prosperity Guardian, which has successfully escorted commercial vessels through the Red Sea, bolstering maritime security in the region.

The complex and multi-faceted nature of regional conflicts in the Middle East, such as the involvement of the Houthis in the Israel-Hamas war, remains a topic of intense scrutiny and discussion. The intricate web of alliances and enmities adds a further layer of complexity to understanding these critical geopolitical issues.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

