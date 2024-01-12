en English
US-led Coalition Strikes Houthi Rebel Sites in Yemen: A Call for Peace Amidst Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
In a recent series of events, the United States, along with its coalition partners, launched a retaliatory military action against Houthi rebel sites in Yemen. The strikes were a direct response to the Houthi’s escalated missile and drone attacks, which have been targeting civilian infrastructure and neighboring countries. The White House released a statement underlining the protection of the United States’ regional allies and the prevention of further harm to civilians.

Strategic Strikes Against Houthi Rebels

The U.S. and British militaries, leveraging warships, submarines, and fighter jets, executed the strikes against the Houthi-occupied sites in Yemen. This action was prompted by the Houthi’s persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships. The strikes intended to degrade the Houthi ability to endanger mariners in the Red Sea and targeted radar systems, storage, and launch sites for drones, cruise, and ballistic missiles.

International Involvement and Response

U.K. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, confirmed the active participation of the Royal Air Force in the targeted strikes. In unison with the U.S. and U.K., several nations issued a statement, calling for de-escalation of tensions and protection of global shipping. The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate cessation of attacks, while the Houthis warned of counterattacks.

A Plea for Peace and Humanitarian Aid

The White House statement reiterated the U.S. commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Yemen, urging all involved parties to engage in negotiations. It highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen and stressed the need for unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

The statement also addressed the multifaceted complexity of the Yemen conflict, involving various actors and interests, and confirmed the United States’ strategic interests in stabilizing the region. The U.S. called on the international community to support efforts to cease hostilities and contribute to the peace process.

