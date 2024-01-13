en English
International Affairs

US-led Airstrikes in Yemen: Heightening Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
US-led Airstrikes in Yemen: Heightening Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

In a recent turn of events, the United States military, alongside five other allies, executed a series of airstrikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen. This military action, targeting more than a dozen locations, including a significant radar facility, was a response to the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

Houthi Militia’s Rising Prominence

Since overthrowing the Yemeni government in 2014, the Houthi group, backed by Iran, has been ascending in prominence, defying American warnings, and consolidating power in the region. Despite their status as a tribal militia, the Houthis have established an authoritative presence, acting akin to a legitimate government. Their recent attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have been framed as a retaliatory act against Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Escalating Tensions and Global Impact

These strikes, carried out by the US and its allies, are feared to be a potential tipping point towards a broader conflict in the region. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has not just led to widespread death, hunger, and disease, but has also disrupted international supply chains and inflated the price of Brent crude oil. In an attempt to protect commercial shipping, the United States and Britain have dispatched a naval task force to the region. There is a rising apprehension about Iran’s role in the conflict, with accusations of the country providing military capabilities and intelligence to the Houthi group.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The escalating conflict has resulted in an international humanitarian crisis, leading to a sense of despair among Yemeni civilians who have endured the horrors of war for years. The US-led airstrikes, supported by a coalition of nations and endorsed by the U.N. Security Council, were deemed as a proportionate and limited response to the Houthi attacks. These actions, however, have further escalated tensions in the region, disrupting the fragile ceasefire between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, and raising concerns about the future of Yemen and its people.

International Affairs War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

