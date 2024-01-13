en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

US Launches New Military Offensive Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
US Launches New Military Offensive Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

The United States military has launched a new offensive against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, a move aimed at curbing the Houthi’s destabilizing activities in the region and their ties with Iran. The offensive targeted Houthi strongholds, with the explicit goal of diminishing their infrastructure and reducing their capacity to execute further attacks.

Striking at the Heart of Houthi Operations

Conducted by the Navy destroyer USS Carney, the operation involved over 150 precision-guided munitions, targeting multiple Houthi-controlled sites, including those posing threats to commercial vessels in the Red Sea. President Joe Biden issued a warning of potential further strikes, and the US Navy advised American flagged vessels to avoid areas around Yemen.

A Response to Houthi Aggression

The strikes were a direct response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships orchestrated by the Houthis. The US has also considered redesignating the Houthis as a terrorist organization. The offensive, part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, aimed to deter future attacks without widening the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Implications of the Offensive

The operation raises the prospect of a broader conflict in the region, with the US expecting retaliatory actions from the Houthis. The strikes have not only military implications but also threaten to disrupt global shipping and supply chains. The fragile Saudi-Houthi ceasefire and Yemen’s progress towards ending the war could suffer major setbacks should the situation escalate further.

In the broader context, the US involvement in Yemen is part of a wider strategy to support the Yemeni government and counter Iranian influence in the Middle East. The conflict in Yemen, which has been raging since 2014 when the Houthis seized control of large parts of the country, including the capital, Sanaa, has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis. As the US and British forces continue to strike Houthi targets, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for an end to the conflict and a return to stability in the region.

0
United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
21 seconds ago
TAWDIKHABARI Discusses Al-Qaeda's Current Threat Level to Washington
Faridullah Mohammadi, the host of the popular news segment TAWDIKHABARI, recently steered a discussion shedding light on the evolving threat level posed by Al-Qaeda to Washington. The dialogue involved insights from three distinguished specialists: Abdul Hadi Qurishi, a historian; Rohullah Hotak, a political analyst; and Izharulhaq Hamim, an international relations analyst. The conversation’s crux revolved
TAWDIKHABARI Discusses Al-Qaeda's Current Threat Level to Washington
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins ago
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
3 mins ago
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
New Law Mandates Translation of Government Documents in New Jersey
57 seconds ago
New Law Mandates Translation of Government Documents in New Jersey
Wave of Armed Robberies Targets O'Reilly's Auto Parts Stores Across North Carolina
1 min ago
Wave of Armed Robberies Targets O'Reilly's Auto Parts Stores Across North Carolina
He Went That Way: A Failed Noir Thriller
1 min ago
He Went That Way: A Failed Noir Thriller
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
7 seconds
Cricket's Resilient Warrior: Tanush Kotian Battles Bowling Action Scrutiny
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
49 seconds
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
53 seconds
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Ushers in Unprecedented Fifth Term with Tribute to National Father
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
1 min
Record-Breaking Transfers Signal Rising Tide in Women's Football
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
2 mins
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
3 mins
Charlton Athletic Secures Conor Coventry from West Ham United
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
3 mins
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
3 mins
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
3 mins
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
57 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app