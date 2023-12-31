en English
US Forces Thwart Houthi Attacks on Merchant Ship in the Red Sea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:15 pm EST
US Forces Thwart Houthi Attacks on Merchant Ship in the Red Sea

In the dim morning light of December 31, 2023, the Red Sea, a critical artery for global commerce, became the battlefield for a maritime confrontation. The pre-dawn tranquillity was shattered by a distress call from the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU, under attack from four vessels operated by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

US Forces Thwart Houthi Attacks

In a swift response, the US naval forces intervened, sinking three of the four Houthi boats and neutralizing their crews. The fourth vessel made a hasty escape. Not just content with targeting the merchant vessel, the Houthi forces also fired upon the American navy helicopters, forcing them to return fire in self-defense.

Implications for Global Trade

The ripple effects of this incident quickly reached global proportions. Following the hostilities, the Denmark-based shipping giant Maersk announced a 48-hour suspension of vessel passage through the Red Sea, a strait accounting for up to 12 percent of global trade. The safety of this crucial shipping lane is now under scrutiny, with concerns escalating about potential attacks on submarine communications cables in the region.

US Establishes Naval Task Force

In response to the escalating tensions, the United States established Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational naval task force committed to securing the Red Sea route. Since its initiation, the task force has successfully ensured the safe passage of 1,200 merchant ships through the volatile region. However, the challenge of deterring Houthi attacks remains.

Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East

The Houthi rebels’ justification for these actions, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza against Israel, points to the broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, ignited by a cross-border attack by the Palestinian militant group on October 7, has led to a significant number of civilian casualties on both sides. The Houthi attacks on international shipping only underscore the regional volatility.

In the shadow of these developments, the world watches with bated breath as the Red Sea, a lifeline for global commerce, becomes a chessboard for geopolitical tensions, with reverberations felt beyond the Middle East.

United States War Yemen
