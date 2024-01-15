en English
US Fighter Aircraft Thwarts Houthi Missile Attack on Naval Ship

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
US Fighter Aircraft Thwarts Houthi Missile Attack on Naval Ship

In a stark reminder of rising tensions in the Middle East, a United States fighter aircraft intercepted and neutralized an anti-ship cruise missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. The missile, aimed at the USS Laboon, a US naval ship operating in the Southern Red Sea, was successfully brought down without causing any injuries or damage to the vessel.

US Central Command Confirms Interception

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident on January 14, highlighting the active involvement of US military assets in countering threats from militant groups such as the Houthis. The rebels’ confrontations with various forces in Yemen and surrounding areas remain a significant source of instability in the region.

Escalating Conflicts in the Red Sea

The incident occurred amid escalating conflicts in the Red Sea, an important route that connects to the Mediterranean Sea. The Iran-backed Houthis have disrupted shipping through this route by targeting vessels, causing major impacts on global maritime trade and the global economy. The US and UK have carried out retaliatory strikes against the Houthis to degrade their military capability.

‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ and the Wider Implications

Following the U.N. Security Council’s resolution demanding the Houthis halt their attacks in the Red Sea, a US-led operation named ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ was launched to deter further attacks. The latest attack, however, raises fears of a broader conflict extending beyond Yemen and Gaza.

In an unrelated note, civilians in Gaza are reported to be expressing extreme discontent with Hamas leaders, with some even soliciting Israeli intervention against them. This development underscores the deep-seated dissatisfaction and unrest in the region.

Meanwhile, in a promotional twist, Livemint positions itself as the fastest growing news website globally, offering services such as newsletters, real-time stock tracking, and personalized newsfeeds. The platform is carving a niche for itself in the highly competitive digital news space.

United States War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

