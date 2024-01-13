US Central Command Strikes Huthi Radar Site in Yemen Amid Ongoing Conflict

The US Central Command has confirmed a strike targeting a Huthi radar site in Yemen, marking a continuation of its ongoing military operations in the region. This action forms part of a series of strikes carried out on January 12 against Iran-backed Huthi militants, in an attempt to degrade the rebel group’s ability to carry out further attacks against commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea.

Striking at the Heart of Huthi Capabilities

With over 150 munitions launched from both maritime and air platforms, the strikes were executed on Huthi military targets, including a radar site that posed an ongoing threat to maritime traffic. Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin III sanctioned the strikes in response to a series of Huthi attacks on commercial vessels. These strikes, however, were not associated with Operation Prosperity Guardian and stand separate from it.

Global Response and Future Implications

The international community, led by the United Nations Security Council, has condemned the Huthi’s actions, warning against further escalation. The US and British forces conducted these strikes on nearly 30 locations in Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen, employing more than 150 precision munitions against over 60 targets. The main objective was to deter future attacks without broadening the fighting in the Middle East, as commercial and military vessels are particularly at risk in the vicinity of Yemen.

Consequences and Countermeasures

Following these strikes, the US unveiled new sanctions aimed at commodity shipments funding the Huthis and their Iranian backers. This came in response to a Huthi attack on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden involving drones and missiles, which were intercepted. The US, alongside its allies, continues to support the Yemeni government’s efforts to regain control over the country, amid a conflict that has led to a severe humanitarian crisis and drawn international attention to the war in Yemen.