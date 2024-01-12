en English
US, Britain Launch Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Experts Warn of a Prolonged Battle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
In a significant display of military strength, the United States and British forces conducted coordinated air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. This retaliation was prompted by over 27 Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November 19, leading to the formation of a maritime task force to patrol the area. These strikes mark the first of their kind against the Houthis since the onset of these attacks.

Retaliatory Strikes on Houthi Targets

Utilizing warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, the U.S. and British militaries targeted Iranian-backed Houthi installations in response to Houthi assaults on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. This coordinated military assault followed a stark warning to the Houthis to cease their attacks or face potential military action. More than 20 nations are participating in this U.S.-led maritime mission to counter the Houthis.

Western Allies Launch Airstrikes

President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both authorized the strikes. The intensifying Houthi attacks have caused shipping companies to divert around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, sparking fears of a shock to the global economy. This scenario underscored the need for military action, leading to the airstrikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Attacks on International Cargo Ships

Following more than two months of Houthi attacks against international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea, the United States and Britain launched strikes on about a dozen Houthi militant targets. The strikes, conducted using a combination of surface ships, submarines, Navy ship-based warplanes, Air Force attack aircraft, and British aircraft, aimed to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack shipping. These events led to the recent creation of a naval coalition, named Prosperity Guardian, led by the U.S.

United States War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

