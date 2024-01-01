US Army Helicopters Sink Houthi Ships in Red Sea: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflict

Recent developments in the Middle East and surrounding regions have exposed the escalating conflict and humanitarian efforts. The US Army helicopters engaged and sunk three Houthi ships, resulting in the deaths of 10 militants. The action was taken after the ships attempted to board the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, which led to a coordinated defence along with naval forces and the ship’s security team.

US Army Helicopters Strike Houthi Ships

In a significant escalation, the US military took down 10 Houthi fighters and sank three Yemeni armed vessels after a Red Sea clash. This incident was the first direct military confrontation between the US military and Houthi fighters. The Houthi attack on a commercial freighter prompted a deadly firefight, resulting in the sinking of three Houthi boats and the death of their crew members. This incident has ended a self-imposed moratorium on direct engagement with the Iranian-backed militia, and the US is now considering more aggressive action to re-establish American deterrence.

The Maersk Hangzhou Incident

The Maersk Hangzhou, a Danish-owned container ship flying under the Singapore flag, issued a distress call under attack by four boats. These boats were launched from areas in Yemen controlled by Houthi-rebels. They attempted to board the Maersk Hangzhou and opened fire, prompting the ship’s security team to return fire. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Gravely launched helicopters in response to the distress call. When the Houthis on the smaller boats fired at the US helicopters, they returned fire, sinking three out of the four Houthi boats and killing all on board. The fourth Houthi boat managed to escape.

The Implications of the Red Sea Conflict

The ongoing conflict in the Red Sea has significant implications for international commerce. Shipping firms, including Maersk, have responded by rerouting ships and avoiding the Red Sea. The attacks have had a limited impact on the oil market so far, but experts suggest prices could rise if the situation continues. The US has been emphasising the importance of keeping the Red Sea shipping corridor safe and open for international commerce.