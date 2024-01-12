en English
US and UK Strike Houthi Rebel Targets in Yemen, Sparking Fears of Wider Conflict

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
US and UK Strike Houthi Rebel Targets in Yemen, Sparking Fears of Wider Conflict

Early on Friday, the United States and the United Kingdom launched a series of targeted airstrikes against Houthi rebel strongholds in Yemen. This move is seen as a retaliation for the rebels’ aggressive attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and for the strikes on Gaza by Israel. The Houthi rebels, who have gained control over significant parts of Yemen since the civil war erupted in 2014, have escalated their attacks on what they perceive to be Israel-affiliated shipping in the wake of the intensified Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Targeted Strikes

The airstrikes focused on an airbase, several airports, and a military camp. Over 100 precision-guided munitions struck 60 targets across 16 Houthi locations. The United States and the United Kingdom, along with support from other countries, coordinated the strikes to avoid civilian casualties. The strikes were not an impulsive action; the Biden administration had been contemplating military action for weeks.

Reactions and Responses

U.S. President Joe Biden described the airstrikes as a defensive measure and issued a warning that further military action would be taken if necessary. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak characterized the strikes as necessary and proportionate. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that the strikes were intended to cripple Houthi capabilities related to unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic and cruise missiles, coastal radar, and air surveillance. A joint statement by allied nations underscored the necessity of defending freedom of navigation in vital waterways and the importance of de-escalating tensions.

The Aftermath and Future Concerns

The Houthis, however, claimed there was no justification for the airstrikes and pledged to continue their attacks on Israel-linked shipping. Saudi Arabia, Yemen’s neighbor, expressed concern and called for restraint to prevent further escalation. The Western military actions have sparked concerns of a potential broader conflict in the Middle East, with U.S. and Israeli interests possibly facing an increased confrontation with Iran and its regional proxies. This situation emerges as the U.S. spearheads an international coalition, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to safeguard maritime traffic in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route.

0
United Kingdom United States War
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

