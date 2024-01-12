US and UK Military Strikes Hit Multiple Governorates in Yemen

In a series of events that have further escalated the conflict in the Middle East, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted joint military strikes on multiple governorates in Yemen. This move comes as a reaction to the rising attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels.

Details of the Strikes

The exact locations hit and the nature of the targets have not been disclosed. However, footage of the strikes shows a coordinated attack involving fighter jets and Tomahawks fired from Navy ships. The strikes, which have been supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, were authorized by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and endorsed by US President Joe Biden. Both leaders justified the strikes as necessary measures to protect international trade and personnel from the escalating aggression of the Houthi rebels.

The Larger Context

Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014, a conflict that has grown to involve multiple international actors and has been described as the ‘largest humanitarian crisis in the world.’ These latest strikes by the US and UK underscore the international dimensions of the conflict and have raised concerns about their impact on Yemen’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Implications and Reactions

The Houthi leader has vowed to retaliate against any assault with fresh attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The Western allies are expected to target coastal radar and launch sites to curb the spate of Houthi missile and drone attacks. Meanwhile, Iran’s seizure of a US-linked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman has added to the growing tensions about the safety of commercial shipping in the region. As the situation continues to evolve, the world watches with bated breath, waiting to see how this conflict will shape the future of the Middle East and international relations at large.