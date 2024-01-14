US and UK Military Strikes Challenge Houthi Capabilities in Yemen

In a concerted effort to disrupt the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group’s ability to target maritime traffic in the Red Sea, the US and British militaries conducted strikes on Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen over the weekend. Despite the substantial offensive, which comprised two waves of US-led strikes on Friday hitting over 60 targets in 28 locations and a subsequent missile attack on Saturday, a significant portion of the Houthi’s offensive capabilities remain intact.

Impact of the Strikes

As per The New York Times, citing two anonymous US officials, approximately 20 to 30 percent of the rebel group’s capabilities were degraded by these strikes, while the remainder is concealed and safe from harm. An estimated 90% of the targeted sites are reported to have been damaged or destroyed. The Houthi attacks on commercial vessels and warships in the southern Red Sea, which propelled weeks of aggression, were the triggers for these strikes. This escalation led to a surge in shipping costs and global trade disruptions, pushing shippers to reroute around Africa.

Responses and Consequences

The US Air Forces Central Command indicated that the strikes were designed to disable the Houthis’ command and control nodes, munition depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. The operation involved precision-guided munitions including missiles from various US Navy vessels and an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. The UK reported strikes on a drone launch site and an airfield used by the Houthis. In the wake of the strikes, the Houthis reported casualties and pledged retaliatory action. The difficulty of locating targets in Yemen due to a previous lack of data collection prioritization in the region posed a significant challenge for Western intelligence.

Future Implications

The Houthis had initiated these attacks in a show of support for the Hamas group in Gaza. In the face of these attacks, Saudi Arabia has been striving to maintain a ceasefire in Yemen and improve its relations with Iran. The Kingdom has sought to distance itself from these strikes, indicating a complex geopolitical situation that continues to evolve. As the dust settles on these military actions, the ripple effects on the region’s stability and global trade routes will be watched closely by the world.