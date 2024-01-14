en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

US and UK Military Strikes Challenge Houthi Capabilities in Yemen

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
US and UK Military Strikes Challenge Houthi Capabilities in Yemen

In a concerted effort to disrupt the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group’s ability to target maritime traffic in the Red Sea, the US and British militaries conducted strikes on Houthi-controlled locations in Yemen over the weekend. Despite the substantial offensive, which comprised two waves of US-led strikes on Friday hitting over 60 targets in 28 locations and a subsequent missile attack on Saturday, a significant portion of the Houthi’s offensive capabilities remain intact.

Impact of the Strikes

As per The New York Times, citing two anonymous US officials, approximately 20 to 30 percent of the rebel group’s capabilities were degraded by these strikes, while the remainder is concealed and safe from harm. An estimated 90% of the targeted sites are reported to have been damaged or destroyed. The Houthi attacks on commercial vessels and warships in the southern Red Sea, which propelled weeks of aggression, were the triggers for these strikes. This escalation led to a surge in shipping costs and global trade disruptions, pushing shippers to reroute around Africa.

Responses and Consequences

The US Air Forces Central Command indicated that the strikes were designed to disable the Houthis’ command and control nodes, munition depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems. The operation involved precision-guided munitions including missiles from various US Navy vessels and an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. The UK reported strikes on a drone launch site and an airfield used by the Houthis. In the wake of the strikes, the Houthis reported casualties and pledged retaliatory action. The difficulty of locating targets in Yemen due to a previous lack of data collection prioritization in the region posed a significant challenge for Western intelligence.

Future Implications

The Houthis had initiated these attacks in a show of support for the Hamas group in Gaza. In the face of these attacks, Saudi Arabia has been striving to maintain a ceasefire in Yemen and improve its relations with Iran. The Kingdom has sought to distance itself from these strikes, indicating a complex geopolitical situation that continues to evolve. As the dust settles on these military actions, the ripple effects on the region’s stability and global trade routes will be watched closely by the world.

0
United States War Yemen
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
27 seconds ago
Sigrid Nunez Explores the Literary Landscape: Comic Novels and Identity Politics
Acclaimed American author Sigrid Nunez recently offered her perspective on the changing literary landscape. Nunez, a Columbia University graduate who began as an editorial assistant at The New York Review of Books in the mid-1970s, has witnessed transformative shifts in the realm of literature, particularly in relation to the comic novel and the rise of
Sigrid Nunez Explores the Literary Landscape: Comic Novels and Identity Politics
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
11 mins ago
NTSB Opens Investigation Into Fatal Crashes Involving Florida's Brightline Trains
The Fleeting Fame of Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito
12 mins ago
The Fleeting Fame of Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
6 mins ago
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Ends Bay Area Tour Early, Citing Safety Concerns
8 mins ago
TikTok Food Critic Keith Lee Ends Bay Area Tour Early, Citing Safety Concerns
Philadelphia Man Charged in Decade-old Home Invasion and Murder
9 mins ago
Philadelphia Man Charged in Decade-old Home Invasion and Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
2 mins
Geordie Greig Sheds Light on Political Landscape: Cameron's Return, Starmer's Strategy, and Yemen's Crisis
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
5 mins
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
Shuffling the Deck: Poker's Evolving Demographics and Life Lessons
6 mins
Shuffling the Deck: Poker's Evolving Demographics and Life Lessons
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
6 mins
Rachela Pace Sets New Maltese Indoor Triple Jump Record
Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event
9 mins
Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
11 mins
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
The Fleeting Fame of Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito
12 mins
The Fleeting Fame of Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito
Redefining Poker: A Game of Skill, Inclusivity, and Empowerment
13 mins
Redefining Poker: A Game of Skill, Inclusivity, and Empowerment
Hawaii Legislature to Address Wildfire Recovery and Housing Crisis
13 mins
Hawaii Legislature to Address Wildfire Recovery and Housing Crisis
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app