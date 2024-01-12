en English
US and UK Launch Retaliatory Strikes in Yemen Following Attacks on Commercial Ships

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:49 pm EST
US and UK Launch Retaliatory Strikes in Yemen Following Attacks on Commercial Ships

Following a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched retaliatory military strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This marks a significant escalation in the involvement of these Western powers in the volatile Middle East region. The strikes aim to deter further assaults on maritime commerce, a vital component of global trade and economic stability.

Rationale for the Strikes

These military actions are a response to an ongoing campaign of drone and missile attacks against commercial vessels, allegedly conducted by the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran. The US and UK military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. The strikes involved the use of warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles, fighter jets, and more than 100 precision-guided munitions, hitting over 60 targets at 16 locations.

International Implications

The situation in Yemen is complex, involving the Houthis, the Yemeni government, and a Saudi-led coalition. The attacks on commercial ships pose a significant threat to international shipping lanes, prompting the US and the UK to take decisive action to protect their interests and ensure the safety of navigation in the Red Sea. In addition to these two nations, over 20 countries are participating in a US-led maritime mission aimed at improving ship protection in the area.

Potential Fallout

The military intervention by the US and UK is likely to have far-reaching implications for the broader Middle East. It could affect the dynamics of the conflict in Yemen, the balance of power in the region, and the international community’s approach to security and peacekeeping efforts. The strikes could also influence diplomatic relations among key regional and global players, as well as impact the humanitarian conditions in Yemen. In response to the strikes, the Houthis have vowed retaliation, stating that all US and UK interests are now viewed as legitimate targets.

Amidst this escalating situation, both the US and UK governments, along with several other nations like Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands have issued a joint statement condemning the actions of the Houthis and warning against further escalation. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold in the coming days, as the world watches with bated breath.

