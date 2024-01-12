en English
US and UK Launch Joint Airstrikes against Yemen’s Huthi Rebels

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
US and UK Launch Joint Airstrikes against Yemen’s Huthi Rebels

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, the United States and the United Kingdom have launched joint airstrikes against the country’s Huthi rebels. This military action comes in response to the Huthi rebels’ increased aggression, including attacks on neighboring countries and maritime shipping routes.

Joint Airstrikes: A Tactical Response

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden authorized the joint military strikes against the Huthi rebels, also known as Ansar Allah, to deter further attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The strikes involved fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, hitting several cities in Yemen controlled by the Huthis. The Western allies had issued stern warnings to the Huthis to stop the attacks on commercial vessels, but the rebels continued, prompting this joint military action.

The Ramifications of Rebel Aggression

The Huthi rebels have been targeting commercial vessels, leading to a significant impact on global shipping and the economy. The attacks have caused shipping companies to bypass the route, sparking fears of a shock to the global economy. The United States had previously established an international coalition in December to protect maritime traffic in the area, but the continued aggression has necessitated more direct action.

An International Humanitarian Crisis

The international community has been increasingly concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict. The airstrikes aim to weaken the Huthi rebels’ military capabilities and to support the efforts of the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition in restoring the internationally recognized Yemeni government to power.

The United States and the United Kingdom’s joint airstrikes represent a proactive stance against the Huthis’ increased aggression. With the world’s eyes on Yemen, these nations hope to protect global trade and bring stability to a region ravaged by civil war.

United Kingdom United States War
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

