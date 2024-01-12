en English
US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Disruptions in Red Sea Shipping

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
US and UK Launch Airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Response to Disruptions in Red Sea Shipping

In an escalation of tensions, the United States and the United Kingdom have initiated airstrikes on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen. The retaliation follows a series of Houthi offensives disrupting commercial shipping in the Red Sea, a vital channel for global trade. The airstrikes targeted more than a dozen sites, including radar installations, storage sites, and missile launchers, using fighter jets from the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier and Tomahawk missiles from submarines and surface vessels.

Regional Tension and Strategic Importance of Red Sea

The military operation is a clear signal of the US commitment to maintaining the freedom of navigation in a key commercial waterway. The conflict with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and their recent disruptive actions denote a broader regional tension. The strategic importance of the Red Sea for international trade is underscored by this escalating conflict. Both President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have emphasized that such disruptive actions by the Houthi rebels will not be tolerated.

Escalation in Response to Houthi Attacks

The US and UK launched these strikes as a response to the Houthi rebels’ repeated attacks on commercial shipping, including a recent ballistic missile launch in the Gulf of Aden. The conflict has intensified since earlier confrontations in the region, including Hamas militant attacks on Israel and subsequent Israeli military responses in Gaza. The US framed these strikes as necessary to protect personnel and ensure the safety of commercial trade routes.

International Support for Operation

Several nations, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, have expressed support for the operation. The international alignment in support of the US and UK action indicates a global recognition of the strategic importance of the Red Sea and the necessity to protect commercial shipping routes from such disruptive actions. As the conflict escalates, the global community will be closely watching the developments in the Red Sea region.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

