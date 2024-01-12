en English
International Relations

US and UK Launch Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:32 pm EST
US and UK Launch Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In an unprecedented move, the United States and the United Kingdom have joined forces to launch a series of retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. This operation, backed by a coalition of nations including Australia, marks a significant intensification in the ongoing Yemeni conflict, and is a robust response to the actions of the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran.

Joint Airstrikes: An Unprecedented Move

The airstrikes involved an arsenal of surface ships, submarines, and warplanes, targeting approximately a dozen Houthi militant locations in Yemen. These locations included radar sites, drone launchers, and storage sites. President Biden emphasized that these attacks were a defensive response to Houthi aggression and had the support of several nations, including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The Houthi have been notorious for their targeting of international cargo ships in the Red Sea, an act that prompted this coordinated reprisal.

The Coalition of Support

What sets this operation apart is the broad international support it has garnered. The US and UK-led airstrikes were backed by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, indicating a global consensus on the need to curb Houthi aggression. This multinational collaboration indicates an understanding of the potential implications of unchecked Houthi aggression for regional stability and global geopolitical dynamics.

Defensive Action or Escalation?

The US and UK, along with their allies, justify the airstrikes as a necessary step to protect freedom of navigation and trade in the vital Red Sea waterways. However, the move has sparked debates among US allies, with some expressing concerns about potential escalation. The strikes have also had economic consequences, with oil prices rising amid concerns about supply chain disruption.

Despite the retaliation, the Houthi rebels remain defiant, vowing to continue their attacks and warning of further consequences. As tensions continue to escalate, the international community waits with bated breath for the ultimate fallout of this significant move.

0
International Relations United States War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

