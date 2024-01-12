en English
US and UK Conduct Targeted Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
The United States and the United Kingdom have launched targeted strikes against the Houthi insurgents in Yemen, in response to the group’s continual attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The strikes, which were carried out using Tomahawk missiles, fighter jets, and a submarine, took place in various parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sana’a. The military action comes as a response to over two dozen Houthi attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November, and has been endorsed by a coalition of nations including Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Defending Freedom of Navigation and International Commerce

US President Joe Biden echoed the international community’s sentiments, stating that the strikes were a clear message against threats to personnel and freedom of navigation in critical commercial routes. A joint statement by the involved nations reiterated their shared commitment to these principles and the defence against ‘illegal and unjustifiable attacks.’

UK and US Leaders Condemn Houthi Aggression

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the UK’s response as ‘limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence.’ President Biden emphasized that these strikes send a clear message that threats to personnel and freedom of navigation will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, the Houthi officials have condemned the strikes, vowing retribution, and expressing their resolve to continue supporting the Palestinian cause.

Iran Accused of Meddling in the Crisis

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has pointed fingers at Iran for the crisis, accusing it of meddling and sparking fears of potential escalation into a broader conflict in the Middle East. The ongoing situation presents a complex and alarming challenge for the international community, as they work to ensure the safety of maritime routes crucial to global commerce.

United Kingdom United States War
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

