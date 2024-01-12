en English
US and UK Conduct Joint Military Strikes in Yemen to Secure Maritime Corridors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
US and UK Conduct Joint Military Strikes in Yemen to Secure Maritime Corridors

In a significant move aimed at securing international trade routes, the United States and the United Kingdom jointly conducted military strikes in Yemen. The operation targeted the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, focusing on their radar, missile, and drone capabilities. The announcement came from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, underscoring the continued involvement of the US and the UK in the Yemen conflict and their commitment to maintaining the safety of international maritime corridors.

Defensive Strikes to Safeguard International Shipping

The strikes are a response to escalating attacks by the Huthis against commercial vessels. The Huthis have fired anti-ship ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes, prompting the defensive action by the US and the UK. The strikes have been described as limited, necessary, and proportionate action in self-defense, aimed at protecting the freedom of navigation and global trade routes.

Targeting Huthi Radar and Launch Sites

Experts suggest that the western allies likely targeted coastal radar and launch sites in an attempt to halt the spate of Huthi missile and drone attacks in the region. The strikes were part of a coordinated effort to address security challenges posed by the Huthis. The US had previously formed an international naval coalition to protect the Red Sea, an area frequently disrupted by Huthi actions.

Maintaining Maritime Security

The operation underscores the commitment of the US and the UK to maintaining the safety of international maritime corridors. The strikes were deemed necessary to degrade the Huthis’ ability to disrupt international shipping. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has posed a persistent threat to maritime security in the region, and these strikes represent a significant effort to diminish the Huthis’ capacity to threaten international shipping routes.

United States War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

