Europe

US and UK Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels: A Divided European Response

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
US and UK Airstrikes Against Houthi Rebels: A Divided European Response

In a significant move to protect global trade and maritime safety, the United States and the United Kingdom have executed airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation, dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, was a response to the Houthi’s persistent attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea. With support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, these strikes aimed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to launch further attacks.

European Response Varies

The response from European nations to the airstrikes has been mixed. The Netherlands, heavily invested in its economic interests in the Rotterdam Port, backed the strikes. However, Italy and France abstained, and Spain unequivocally declined to participate. The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has remained silent on the issue thus far.

Potential EU Operation in the Red Sea

The European Union is contemplating deploying warships to ensure the safety of vessels in the Red Sea. This potential operation could stretch from the Red Sea to the Gulf, but details about the operation and the EU nations that might participate remain unclear.

Germany’s Stand on the Issue

Germany has shown a willingness to safeguard maritime safety, but it has not yet committed any material resources. German defense ministry and other officials are in discussions about potential contributions, which could include naval or supportive roles.

France’s Cautionary Approach

France, on the other hand, has maintained its stance against participating in strikes on the Houthis. The French government has emphasized its caution against escalating regional tensions. The airstrikes have left at least five people dead and six wounded, leading to a global call for de-escalation.

As the world watches these developments closely, the Houthi rebels have defiantly vowed to continue their attacks on commercial vessels, further exacerbating the precarious situation. As the global supply chain reels under the impact of these attacks, the need for a united and strategic response is more critical than ever. The fallout from this conflict will undoubtedly cast long shadows on the region’s future and the world at large.

Europe United States War
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

