en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

US Airstrikes in Syria: A Calculated Move Amid Geopolitical Tensions

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:36 am EST
US Airstrikes in Syria: A Calculated Move Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In the haunting pre-dawn hours, the eastern Syrian city of Abu Kamal was shaken by a series of airstrikes, executed by United States warplanes, which claimed the lives of at least four individuals. The strikes made a beeline for areas notorious for the strong presence of military forces aligned with the Iranian government. The geographical significance of this area, straddling the Syrian-Iraqi border, cannot be understated – it serves as a critical transit point for Iranian-backed forces operating in the region.

US Strikes: A Calculated Move

The US is no stranger to launching attacks in this region, often citing the need to disrupt the operations of these militia groups, which it perceives as a threat to its interests and its allies in the Middle East. The recent airstrikes are a fresh addition to a long list of strategic moves aimed at countering the influence of Iran in the turbulent landscape of Syria.

A Backdrop of Geopolitical Tensions

The strikes unfurled against a complex backdrop of geopolitical tensions involving various state and non-state actors locked in a high-stakes game for influence and control within Syria. The targeting of Abu Kamal spotlights the significance the US places on countering Iranian influence in Syria, as part of the broader contest for power in the Middle East.

The Human Cost of Conflict

The toll from the airstrikes – four lives lost – underscores the grim reality of the ongoing conflict in the region. It brings into stark focus the human cost associated with the military operations by external powers. The echoes of these airstrikes resonate far beyond the immediate loss, serving as a chilling reminder of the price paid by ordinary citizens caught in the crossfire of power politics.

0
Iran United States War
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran Executes Four Accused of Espionage for Israel's Mossad

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Faces Condemnation from Western Powers Over Enhanced Uranium Enrichment

By Momen Zellmi

Western Powers Condemn Iran's Escalation in Uranium Enrichment

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel Amid Shadow War

By Momen Zellmi

Western Powers Slam Iran for Accelerating Uranium Enrichment ...
@International Relations · 4 hours
Western Powers Slam Iran for Accelerating Uranium Enrichment ...
heart comment 0
Western Powers Denounce Iran’s Acceleration of Uranium Enrichment

By Momen Zellmi

Western Powers Denounce Iran's Acceleration of Uranium Enrichment
Iran’s Accelerated Uranium Enrichment Sparks Outrage Among Western Powers

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Accelerated Uranium Enrichment Sparks Outrage Among Western Powers
Iran’s General Qa’ani Denies Reports of IRGC Casualties in Syria

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's General Qa'ani Denies Reports of IRGC Casualties in Syria
IRGC Commander Asserts U.S. Cannot Defeat Middle East Resistance Movements

By Momen Zellmi

IRGC Commander Asserts U.S. Cannot Defeat Middle East Resistance Movements
Latest Headlines
World News
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
3 mins
Napoli's Victor Osimhen Sparks Transfer Rumors with Cryptic Chelsea Hint
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
6 mins
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
8 mins
Trump's Disqualification: A Test for American Democracy
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operations in Gaza
8 mins
Russia Strongly Condemns Israel's Military Operations in Gaza
Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns
8 mins
Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns
COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation
9 mins
COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader
9 mins
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows
10 mins
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
10 mins
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app