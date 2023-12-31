en English
US Accuses Yemen’s Houthi Rebels of Attacking Merchant Vessels in the Red Sea

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:22 am EST
In a recent escalation of maritime conflict in the Red Sea, the United States accused Yemen’s Houthi rebels of attacking navy helicopters and merchant vessels along a pivotal global trading route. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the attack involved four boats operated by Houthi militants, which targeted the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU.

Attack on MAERSK HANGZHOU

The incident was triggered when the MAERSK HANGZHOU issued a distress call after the Houthi boats, armed with crew-served and small arms, came dangerously close to the merchant vessel and attempted to board it. American naval forces responded to the call, engaging the attackers in self-defense and sinking three of the Houthi vessels. The fourth boat retreated from the confrontation. The attack led to the death of the crews aboard the sunken boats.

Response and Implications

Following the attack, the Denmark-based shipping giant Maersk announced a 48-hour suspension of its vessels’ passage through the Red Sea strait. The strait is a significant transit route for up to 12% of global trade, making this suspension a blow to international commerce. The Houthi rebels, who are known for their history of targeting vessels in this region, claim their attacks are in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Ensuring Maritime Safety

In response to these continual threats, the United States has established a multinational naval task force to safeguard shipping in the Red Sea. This move is particularly crucial given the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, resulting in significant civilian casualties, and triggering further unrest and attacks by armed groups throughout the Middle East. Some of these attacks have been attributed to Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is a stark reminder of the fragile security situation in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. It underscores the need for enhanced maritime security to protect global trade and prevent further escalations in an already volatile region.

United States War Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

