International Relations

Unrest in Yemen: Mass Protests Erupt in Response to US-UK Air Strikes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Unrest in Yemen: Mass Protests Erupt in Response to US-UK Air Strikes

On a day filled with tension and heightened emotions, the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, resounded with chants of protest. The waves of discontent were directed at the recent air strikes conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom, part of ongoing military operations in the region. These strikes, reportedly leading to casualties and significant infrastructure damage, have exacerbated the already grave humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Yemenis Rise in Protest

Tens of thousands of Yemenis rallied in a show of unity and defiance against the foreign intervention. The protest, fueled by the desolation wrought by the strikes, reflected the growing frustration among Yemenis towards international involvement in their country’s affairs. The air strikes, targeting Houthi rebels, have been confirmed by the US to have hit 60 targets across 28 sites.

Retaliation and Warnings

In response to the strikes, the Houthi-run media confirmed multiple strikes in Sanaa. The rebel group, undeterred, vowed to continue their attacks on regional shipping. This retaliation promise was met with a stern warning from US President Joe Biden, foreshadowing the potential for more strikes. Concurrently, the UN Secretary General called for de-escalation, reflecting the international community’s concern about the escalating situation.

International Reactions

The US and UK defended their actions at the UN Security Council, citing the need to deter Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. This justification, however, was met with resistance from the Houthi leaders. They condemned the airstrikes as terrorism and warned international shipping companies against using Israeli ports. The protesters, aligning with the Houthi stance, denounced the US and Israel, holding them responsible for the crisis.

The desire for a peaceful resolution to this conflict is palpable among Yemenis. Their gathering in several cities, including Hodeida, Taiz, and Aden, to protest against the airstrikes, underscores their collective plea for peace and stability. The international community, as it navigates this complex situation, must heed this call and strive for a resolution that respects the dignity and sovereignty of Yemen and its people.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

