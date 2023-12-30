en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Unprecedented Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine: A High-Stakes Escalation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:06 pm EST
Unprecedented Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine: A High-Stakes Escalation

In a development that marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, Russia executed its most extensive missile attack on Ukraine since the invasion commenced. On December 30, 2023, a strategy was employed aimed at overwhelming the Ukrainian air defense systems by launching an unprecedented number of targets simultaneously. The Ukrainian Air Force reported an unheralded influx of targets on their radar, with complex missile trajectories, some of which intruded NATO airspace, specifically Poland, before diverting back into Ukraine.

Unprecedented Assault and Resilient Defense

The nature of the attack was complex, involving 158 targets, including drones and missiles. Ukrainian forces, in response, demonstrated remarkable resilience, intercepting 73% of the incoming threats. They successfully shot down 87 missiles and 27 drones, mitigating the potential impact. Despite their efforts, the attack resulted in significant damage to several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Odesa, and Lviv.

Widespread Damage Across Key Ukrainian Cities

In Kyiv, a residential building, an office, and a subway station were notably damaged. In Dnipro, a shopping mall and a maternity hospital were struck. Miraculously, no casualties were reported as people had taken shelter in a bunker. Odessa and Zaporizhia witnessed hits to port infrastructure and residential areas, respectively, while Kharkiv suffered impacts on industrial zones and warehouses. This widespread damage across key Ukrainian cities underscores the severity of the attack.

Introduction of the 153rd Mechanized Brigade

Amid the ongoing conflict, the 153rd Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine was officially introduced. The Brigade received its insignia and motto, signifying a bolstering of the Ukrainian military forces in the face of escalating Russian aggression. This event is part of the ongoing conflict, with updates being provided through various platforms including videos and interactive maps.

0
Russia Ukraine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Border City Belgorod Faces Shelling Attack Amidst Escalating Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Unleashes Largest Aerial Assault on Ukraine Amid Winters

By BNN Correspondents

Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Russia Accuses U.S. of Opening Second Front in South Caucasus

By BNN Correspondents

Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets ...
@Europe · 3 mins
Massive Russian Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine: Civilian Targets ...
heart comment 0
UN Security Council to Convene on Russia’s Request Following Belgorod Attack

By BNN Correspondents

UN Security Council to Convene on Russia's Request Following Belgorod Attack
Denmark Reopens Ammunition Plant Amid Rising Demand and Russia’s Arms Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Denmark Reopens Ammunition Plant Amid Rising Demand and Russia's Arms Expansion
Accusation of Cluster Bomb Use in Belgorod: Russia Points Finger at Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Accusation of Cluster Bomb Use in Belgorod: Russia Points Finger at Ukraine
Escalating Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Expose Civilian Casualties

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Expose Civilian Casualties
Latest Headlines
World News
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
57 seconds
Vivek Ramaswamy Opposes Anti-Racism Efforts on Iowa Campaign Trail
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
1 min
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
2 mins
Downtown Toronto Shooting and Stabbing Leave City on Edge
Examining the Levers of Influence: The US-Israel Relationship under President Biden
3 mins
Examining the Levers of Influence: The US-Israel Relationship under President Biden
Russia Accuses U.S. of Opening Second Front in South Caucasus
3 mins
Russia Accuses U.S. of Opening Second Front in South Caucasus
US Muslim Leaders Launch 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
US Muslim Leaders Launch 'Abandon Biden' Campaign Ahead of 2024 Elections
Chuck Lorre's 'Bookies' and Other Shows Reshaping the Entertainment Landscape
4 mins
Chuck Lorre's 'Bookies' and Other Shows Reshaping the Entertainment Landscape
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023
4 mins
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023
Conservative Nonprofit PragerU's Content Makes its Way into Public School Curriculums
5 mins
Conservative Nonprofit PragerU's Content Makes its Way into Public School Curriculums
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
43 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
3 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
6 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
6 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app