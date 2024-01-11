United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas

In a move poised to stir international attention, the United Nations is preparing to launch an investigative mission into allegations of sexual violence by Hamas during its assault on Israel last October. The UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, will spearhead the mission, gathering information and connecting with survivors, witnesses, and those affected by the reported atrocities.

A Response to Allegations

The mission comes in response to a storm of criticism targeting the UN’s seemingly slow response to victims’ accounts of rape and sexual assault during the assault, in which terrorists mercilessly slaughtered civilians, sexually assaulted women, and committed a litany of other atrocities. The targeted locations included an outdoor music festival, resulting in approximately 1,200 fatalities, majority of whom were innocent civilians. Close to 250 individuals were taken hostage, with 132 still reportedly held captive in Gaza.

The UN’s Approach

The UN’s mission will involve experts in various fields, such as forensic evidence and digital analysis, adhering to standard UN methodologies. This move marks a significant step in the UN’s stance on sexual violence in conflict zones, taking decisive action to investigate, document, and provide support for survivors.

Calls for Accountability

While Israel has launched a military campaign to dismantle Hamas and rescue the hostages, UN experts on torture and executions have called for accountability, citing evidence of systematic sexual mutilation, which could indicate crimes against humanity. Israeli authorities are investigating these sexual crimes along with other acts of murder and torture from that day, while Hamas denies the allegations.

The Gaza health ministry reports over 23,000 fatalities in the fighting, but this figure includes both civilians and Hamas combatants and cannot be independently verified. The Israel Defense Forces claim they have killed over 8,500 operatives in Gaza, and an additional 1,000 terrorists on the day of the attack.

The UN’s information-gathering mission is a critical step in the pursuit of justice and accountability. With the weight of the allegations and the scale of the human tragedy, it is crucial this mission yields tangible results, giving a voice to the victims and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.