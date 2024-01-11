en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas

In a move poised to stir international attention, the United Nations is preparing to launch an investigative mission into allegations of sexual violence by Hamas during its assault on Israel last October. The UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, will spearhead the mission, gathering information and connecting with survivors, witnesses, and those affected by the reported atrocities.

A Response to Allegations

The mission comes in response to a storm of criticism targeting the UN’s seemingly slow response to victims’ accounts of rape and sexual assault during the assault, in which terrorists mercilessly slaughtered civilians, sexually assaulted women, and committed a litany of other atrocities. The targeted locations included an outdoor music festival, resulting in approximately 1,200 fatalities, majority of whom were innocent civilians. Close to 250 individuals were taken hostage, with 132 still reportedly held captive in Gaza.

The UN’s Approach

The UN’s mission will involve experts in various fields, such as forensic evidence and digital analysis, adhering to standard UN methodologies. This move marks a significant step in the UN’s stance on sexual violence in conflict zones, taking decisive action to investigate, document, and provide support for survivors.

Calls for Accountability

While Israel has launched a military campaign to dismantle Hamas and rescue the hostages, UN experts on torture and executions have called for accountability, citing evidence of systematic sexual mutilation, which could indicate crimes against humanity. Israeli authorities are investigating these sexual crimes along with other acts of murder and torture from that day, while Hamas denies the allegations.

The Gaza health ministry reports over 23,000 fatalities in the fighting, but this figure includes both civilians and Hamas combatants and cannot be independently verified. The Israel Defense Forces claim they have killed over 8,500 operatives in Gaza, and an additional 1,000 terrorists on the day of the attack.

The UN’s information-gathering mission is a critical step in the pursuit of justice and accountability. With the weight of the allegations and the scale of the human tragedy, it is crucial this mission yields tangible results, giving a voice to the victims and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

0
Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
53 mins ago
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas
In a move poised to stir international attention, the United Nations is preparing to launch an investigative mission into allegations of sexual violence by Hamas during its assault on Israel last October. The UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, will spearhead the mission, gathering information and connecting with survivors, witnesses, and
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas
2 hours ago
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas
ICJ to Hold Public Hearing on Genocide Case Against Israel: A Global Spotlight
2 hours ago
ICJ to Hold Public Hearing on Genocide Case Against Israel: A Global Spotlight
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
1 hour ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
2 hours ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
2 hours ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
Latest Headlines
World News
Korean Biopharma Companies Showcase Future Plans at J.P. Morgan Conference
2 mins
Korean Biopharma Companies Showcase Future Plans at J.P. Morgan Conference
Ivy-Jane Smith: The Unyielding Spirit Heading for Paris 2024 Olympics
2 mins
Ivy-Jane Smith: The Unyielding Spirit Heading for Paris 2024 Olympics
Ozempic Shortage in Luxembourg and Mounting Tensions in U.S. Republican Primaries
2 mins
Ozempic Shortage in Luxembourg and Mounting Tensions in U.S. Republican Primaries
J.J. Watt's Jest to Replace Brother T.J. Sparks Humor Amid Playoff Tension
2 mins
J.J. Watt's Jest to Replace Brother T.J. Sparks Humor Amid Playoff Tension
REV Triumphs Over Beaumont in High-Stakes League Basketball Game
2 mins
REV Triumphs Over Beaumont in High-Stakes League Basketball Game
Putin Visits Khabarovsk: Discusses Far East Development and Future Economic Prospects
4 mins
Putin Visits Khabarovsk: Discusses Far East Development and Future Economic Prospects
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
4 mins
Triumph Motorcycles Honored with 2023 Torrens Trophy for Exceptional Contributions to Moto2
Cambridge City Council Proposes £20M Headquarters Refurbishment
4 mins
Cambridge City Council Proposes £20M Headquarters Refurbishment
Liam Byrne Sounds Alarm on UK's Economic Crisis and Wealth Inequality
5 mins
Liam Byrne Sounds Alarm on UK's Economic Crisis and Wealth Inequality
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
27 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app