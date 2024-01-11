en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas

In a move poised to stir international attention, the United Nations is preparing to launch an investigative mission into allegations of sexual violence by Hamas during its assault on Israel last October. The UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, will spearhead the mission, gathering information and connecting with survivors, witnesses, and those affected by the reported atrocities.

A Response to Allegations

The mission comes in response to a storm of criticism targeting the UN’s seemingly slow response to victims’ accounts of rape and sexual assault during the assault, in which terrorists mercilessly slaughtered civilians, sexually assaulted women, and committed a litany of other atrocities. The targeted locations included an outdoor music festival, resulting in approximately 1,200 fatalities, majority of whom were innocent civilians. Close to 250 individuals were taken hostage, with 132 still reportedly held captive in Gaza.

The UN’s Approach

The UN’s mission will involve experts in various fields, such as forensic evidence and digital analysis, adhering to standard UN methodologies. This move marks a significant step in the UN’s stance on sexual violence in conflict zones, taking decisive action to investigate, document, and provide support for survivors.

Calls for Accountability

While Israel has launched a military campaign to dismantle Hamas and rescue the hostages, UN experts on torture and executions have called for accountability, citing evidence of systematic sexual mutilation, which could indicate crimes against humanity. Israeli authorities are investigating these sexual crimes along with other acts of murder and torture from that day, while Hamas denies the allegations.

The Gaza health ministry reports over 23,000 fatalities in the fighting, but this figure includes both civilians and Hamas combatants and cannot be independently verified. The Israel Defense Forces claim they have killed over 8,500 operatives in Gaza, and an additional 1,000 terrorists on the day of the attack.

The UN’s information-gathering mission is a critical step in the pursuit of justice and accountability. With the weight of the allegations and the scale of the human tragedy, it is crucial this mission yields tangible results, giving a voice to the victims and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

0
Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
39 mins ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will begin its inaugural hearing on the genocide case that South Africa has filed against Israel. This significant international legal development arises amidst the ongoing air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, forming the backdrop of a complex and longstanding
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
ICJ to Hold Public Hearing on Genocide Case Against Israel: A Global Spotlight
54 mins ago
ICJ to Hold Public Hearing on Genocide Case Against Israel: A Global Spotlight
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
1 hour ago
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
41 mins ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
43 mins ago
ICJ to Conduct Inaugural Hearing on South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel Amid Gaza Offensive
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas
52 mins ago
United Nations Probes Allegations of Sexual Violence by Hamas
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
2 mins
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
4 mins
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
4 mins
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
4 mins
Pharmacist Banned for 18 Months over Professional Misconduct
Tom Curran's Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury
5 mins
Tom Curran's Cricketing Future Uncertain After Knee Injury
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
6 mins
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
6 mins
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
7 mins
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
7 mins
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
11 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app