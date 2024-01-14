UN Special Rapporteur Criticizes Israel's Refusal to Grant Visas Amid Gaza Conflict

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur, has voiced her disapproval of Israel's decision to withhold automatic visas for United Nations (UN) workers. This move by Israel is viewed as a reaction to the UN's censure of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The simmering relations have led to a reassessment of visa applications and a noticeable lack of cooperation with the UN.

Albanese's Critique of Israel's Actions

Albanese, also the UN special rapporteur for Palestinian rights, has drawn criticism from supporters of Israel due to her unequivocal blaming of Israel for its conflict with the Palestinians. Her comments are often perceived as antisemitic. She has affirmed that Hamas attacks on civilians breach international law, but she also stated that killing Israeli security forces did not.

During a recent interview, Albanese discussed the Palestinian right to resist occupation and the impact of the blockade on Gaza. She emphasized that Israel is occupying Palestinian land and has substantially increased the number of settlements in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the peace process.

Alleged Violations of International Law

Albanese accused Israel of trying to permanently alter the demographic makeup of Gaza through evacuation orders and systematic attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure. She underscored the extensive destruction of Gaza’s housing and civilian infrastructure, which has led to overcrowding, a spike in communicable diseases, and difficulties in accessing basic necessities.

The UN expert underlined the untenable situation for internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly vulnerable groups, and urged the international community to recognize the apparent disregard for international humanitarian and human rights law. She also claimed that Israel's actions amount to war crimes, specifically collective punishment and forcible transfer.

Israel's Response and Ongoing Conflict

Israel has countered by denying a visa request for a UN employee and declining to extend another's visa. The Israel Defense Forces announced the deaths of three soldiers in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, raising the Israeli death toll in the ongoing ground operation in the Strip to 164. Close quarters combat in northern Gaza has been reported, where Hamas operatives have been identified and airstrikes have been launched against them.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of IDPs accused Israel of attempting to deport Palestinians from Gaza en masse, alleging that Israel is working to expel Gazans entirely as it expands its ground operation aimed at toppling Hamas. Israel has dismissed reports of attempting to force Gazans into Egypt and insists it is not seeking any permanent population displacement.

