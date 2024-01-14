UN Special Rapporteur Calls for Tribunal on Israeli Military Actions in Gaza

Amidst the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, has urged for the creation of an international tribunal to address what he labels as war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel. This urgent call to action comes as the systematic bombing of civilian infrastructure intensifies, causing widespread destruction and significant casualties.

Advertisment

Call for Accountability

Rajagopal emphasizes the urgent need for action if the International Criminal Court (ICC) fails to act promptly. The underlying tone of his message is clear: the ongoing military actions in Gaza, characterized by institutionalized impunity for acts of occupation, extermination, genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, cannot continue unaddressed.

Legal Action Underway

Advertisment

Steps towards legal recourse are already being initiated. Renowned French lawyer Gilles Dever, along with an international group of lawyers, is actively working to represent Palestinians at the ICC. In addition, Libya and other nations have filed a lawsuit against Israel. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has instigated the appointment of investigators to verify the alleged crimes.

The Human Cost

The human toll of the violence in Gaza is staggering. Since October 7, the death toll has exceeded 20,400, with at least 95 people killed in a recent strike on the Maghazi camp and numerous others in areas like Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis. The escalating conflict, marked by the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the loss of innocent lives, underscores the dire need for international intervention and accountability.