en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
War

UN Secretary-General Appeals for Peace Amid US-UK Military Actions in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
UN Secretary-General Appeals for Peace Amid US-UK Military Actions in Yemen

United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has issued a fervent call for peace in the wake of US-UK military actions in Yemen. The strikes, part of ongoing efforts against specific targets in the region, have stirred international concerns about the potential for escalation and the dire impact on the civilian population. The Secretary-General has underscored the need for dialogue and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, urging all parties involved to weigh the humanitarian consequences of military engagement.

The Appeal for Peace Amidst a Protracted Conflict

The plea for peace emerges amidst a complex and enduring conflict in Yemen, a country beleaguered by years of war that have led to widespread devastation and a severe humanitarian crisis. The UN has been actively involved in attempting to mediate the situation and facilitate peace talks. However, the recent military actions have underlined the delicate nature of the situation and the critical importance of international cooperation in seeking a peaceful solution.

UN Officials Express Concerns

The Secretary-General’s call for peace comes in conjunction with expressions of concern from other UN officials about the potential consequences of the military actions. The US and UK ambassadors to the UN have justified the strikes as necessary for self-defense and to minimize risks to civilians, but the looming question of escalation and its implications for the region remain.

Special Envoy Urges for Restraint

The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has issued an urgent appeal echoing the calls made by Guterres. Grundberg has urged all parties involved to avoid actions that could exacerbate the situation in Yemen and escalate regional tensions. He stressed the critical need to protect Yemeni civilians and maintain the momentum of the peace process, advocating for the prioritization of diplomatic channels over military options and calling for immediate de-escalation by all sides.

0
War Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

War

See more
25 mins ago
US Strikes Again in Sanaa, Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
In the early hours of the day, the United States launched another military strike in Sanaa, the capital city of Yemen. The offensive, part of a series of ongoing operations, targets groups perceived as threats to American interests and security. Sanaa has recurrently been the focus of such strikes due to the prevalent presence of
US Strikes Again in Sanaa, Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Israeli Defence Forces Launch Airstrike on Nuseirat Battalion Leadership
2 hours ago
Israeli Defence Forces Launch Airstrike on Nuseirat Battalion Leadership
Defiant Houthi Threat to America and Israel: A Symbolic Show of Resistance
2 hours ago
Defiant Houthi Threat to America and Israel: A Symbolic Show of Resistance
Continued Conflict in Yemen: Airstrikes Fail to Deter Houthi militia
39 mins ago
Continued Conflict in Yemen: Airstrikes Fail to Deter Houthi militia
Russian Senator Highlights Disparity in War Discourse
2 hours ago
Russian Senator Highlights Disparity in War Discourse
US Strikes Yemen's Capital, Sanaa: A New Chapter in an Ongoing Conflict
2 hours ago
US Strikes Yemen's Capital, Sanaa: A New Chapter in an Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
8 mins
Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
9 mins
Post Office Scandal: Former Postmistress Yvonne Tracey to Challenge Sir Ed Davey in Election
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
10 mins
Indian Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Reach Malaysia Open Super 1000 Semi-finals
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
11 mins
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
12 mins
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
12 mins
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
12 mins
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
12 mins
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
13 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app