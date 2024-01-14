UN Raises Alarm Over Deteriorating Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

In a significant development on the global stage, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed grave concerns about the escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. A series of deadly Israeli airstrikes have severely intensified the existing humanitarian crisis in the region, with an alarming death toll and destruction of infrastructure.

Unrelenting Air Raids and Rising Casualties

According to Seif Magango, spokesperson for the OHCHR, over 50 air raids were carried out by Israeli forces between December 24 and 25. The central Gaza region and three refugee camps, namely Bureij, Nuseirat, and al-Maghazi, were targeted. The death toll in Bureij and al-Maghazi has now reached at least 131, painting a grim picture of the situation.

More than 100 Palestinian lives have been lost since Christmas Eve due to these relentless bombardments. The Israeli military had previously directed residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to relocate to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah. These areas have since come under intense bombardment, resulting in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Compromised Relief Efforts and Overburdened Facilities

All connecting roads have been obliterated by the attacks, effectively hampering relief efforts. Shelters and hospitals are critically overcrowded and under-equipped, struggling to cope with the influx of casualties. The unprecedented destruction has left the residents of Gaza in a desperate situation, with key services being virtually non-existent.

Widespread Condemnation and Call for Accountability

The UN has underscored that Israeli forces are obligated to uphold the rights of civilians under international humanitarian law. It has stated that issuing warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of their responsibilities to protect civilians. The airstrikes were a response to an operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement against Israel on October 7, in retaliation for ongoing Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

Since this escalation, the Israeli military has reportedly killed at least 20,915 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 54,918. Thousands more are missing and presumed dead under the rubble. The Gaza Strip continues to remain under a 'complete siege' by Israel, further exacerbating the crisis.

